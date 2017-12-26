Netflix's New Year's Eve Countdown gets kids to bed before midnight

Netflix’s New Year’s Eve Countdown returns as one of the ultimate parenting hacks!

It allows kids to ring in 2018 with characters from their favorite videos and get some zzzz’s earlier than midnight so parents can have grown-up fun. Brilliant.

This is the fourth year Netflix has offered a host of short videos and a countdown clock to midnight so kids can get into the spirit of the holiday. The videos can be played at anytime. But research has shown that for the last two years, parents start the videos at 8 p.m., according to Netflix.

Nine countdown kids videos to choose from:

“Trollhunters”

“All Hail King Julien”

“Skylanders Academy”

“Puffin Rock”

“Word Party”

“Beat Bugs”

“Pororo”

“Larva”

“True and the Rainbow Kingdom”

Parents can access the videos by searching “countdown” or scrolling through the “Kids” section under the 2018 icon.

If your kids are like all kids everywhere, watching it once just won’t do. The videos will be available through January 31, but parents, you don’t HAVE to tell your kids that. Unless you’re fine with a puffin on repeat for the month.

