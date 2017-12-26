15 bad ways to meet the neighbor, courtesy of funny people on Twitter

I don’t know how some of the weirdest, funniest things get trending on Twitter, but at least they usually bring a whole lot of humor and some smiles to our day.

Today, people are tweeting about bad ways to meet the neighbors. And some of these are pretty dang funny.

Here are 15 bad ways to meet neighbors

When you catch them in the act:

#BadWaysToMeetTheNeighbors To tell them to stop stealing your WiFi. — Lafe Hale (@LafeHale) December 26, 2017

When your curiosity gets the best of you:

This has happened to everyone, right?

I mean, this probably wasn’t an accident but:

#BadWaysToMeetTheNeighbors By accidentally killing their lawn gnomes — Kerry Tedder (@KeshaTedder) December 26, 2017

At least there was an attempt to be honest, I guess:

By leaving a note on their door #BadWaysToMeetTheNeighbors pic.twitter.com/Ncl7dnyyVY — Jessica Carberry (@Jessberrie) December 26, 2017

When you possibly, maybe come off a bit too strong:

Talking to them about where the property line is #BadWaysToMeetTheNeighbors pic.twitter.com/CqumS5zthT — Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) December 26, 2017

Woops:

So awkward:

When their dog is pooping on your lawn #BadWaysToMeetTheNeighbors — Ryan Tomas Mccabe (@MccabeTomasRyan) December 26, 2017

When the kiddos just don’t click:

Your son punched my kid in the face? #TrueStory #badwaystomeettheneighbors — Flubberdonkey (@FuzzyLaughs) December 26, 2017

When you’re conveniently available to help their last day living there:

#BadWaysToMeetTheNeighbors

On the day they move out.

"Y'all need any help?" — Heath Buckmaster (@buckmasterflash) December 26, 2017

When your BBQ goes bad:

#BadWaysToMeetTheNeighbors — after the fire department puts out their house fire from your BBQ. pic.twitter.com/rl7lwRb6Db — Batman and Robin saved Christmas! (@rocking_d_robin) December 26, 2017

It happens to the best of us:

Or when your kid hits their car. Ugh.

When you really did do something inappropriate on accident:

Getting their mail by mistake, opening it, then hand returning it to them with an apology. #BadWaysToMeetTheNeighbors — Hughes! (@hughesphoto) December 26, 2017

When you’re super pissed at them and for good freakin’ reason:

#BadWaysToMeetTheNeighbors after you cut the extention cord they were using to steel your electricity ✂ — Aunt Bee (@BeckyPeteson) December 26, 2017

Have a funny experience with your neighbors? Let us know! Let’s keep the laughs going.

