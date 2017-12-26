15 bad ways to meet the neighbor, courtesy of funny people on Twitter

I don’t know how some of the weirdest, funniest things get trending on Twitter, but at least they usually bring a whole lot of humor and some smiles to our day.
Today, people are tweeting about bad ways to meet the neighbors. And some of these are pretty dang funny.
Here are 15 bad ways to meet neighbors
When you catch them in the act:
When your curiosity gets the best of you:
This has happened to everyone, right?
I mean, this probably wasn’t an accident but:
At least there was an attempt to be honest, I guess:
When you possibly, maybe come off a bit too strong:
Woops:
So awkward:
When the kiddos just don’t click:
When you’re conveniently available to help their last day living there:
When your BBQ goes bad:
It happens to the best of us:
Or when your kid hits their car. Ugh.
When you really did do something inappropriate on accident:
When you’re super pissed at them and for good freakin’ reason:
Have a funny experience with your neighbors? Let us know! Let’s keep the laughs going.
