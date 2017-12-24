'Santa' saves Christmas for single mom of 4 with $500 tip

The customer joked with Denny’s waitress Trisha Murphy of Maine he’d “come be Santa” for her kids.

Uh-huh.

This mom of four was stressed. Her car was towed to Bangor, leaving her with a $735 bill, she was picking up extra work shifts, odd jobs, a sitter to pay for the extra work and tips were only trickling in. She didn’t know how she would swing Christmas for her kids.

Now this wanna-be Santa was insisting she cash out the bill for himself and his two dining companions.

Murphy obliged and described on her Facebook post that she had seriously misjudged the customer who kept asking her about her family’s Christmas. (She kept the details to him scant, saying, “I’m in it for my kids,” and that’s when he said he’d be their Santa. As she swiped his card at the register, “he had a huge, ear to ear, smile.”)

“The receipt printed and I almost collapsed! I looked up at this grungy looking man, my face as white as snow, and tears in my eyes.”

The customer left her a $500 tip.

The post continues that the mystery Santa savior smiled, left with a “merry Christmas dear,” and one final check on Murphy to make sure she was OK after receiving such a hefty tip.

Murphy wrote that the experience made her a believer. In human kindness.

“I don’t know this man’s name, but I hope he realizes that he literally saved Christmas for my children and I! Good people do still exist. Yesterday was the day I met Santa!”

