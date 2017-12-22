10 feelings every procrastinating parent has right before Christmas

Call the freakin’ ambulance. It is Dec. 22, and that is NOT. OK.

Only two more days after today until Christmas?!? And Christmas Eve doesn’t really count. You know you’ll be starting your family-hopping and official celebrating the day before. We all do.

Your kids are all:

And you’re just like:

How on earth did it sneak up so quickly? And sure, you think you crossed everything off your list, but we all know that deep down you definitely forgot something.

So uh, you really shouldn’t be reading this, parents. But whatever, you already procrastinated this long. What’s a few more minutes?

Here are 10 emotions every parent is dealing with right now:

1. The “mental checklist,” where you’re constantly reviewing your list in your head, making sure you got everything. How the heck does Santa do this?

2. The “HELL YES, I did it!” feeling when you purchase the last item on your list.

3. The “why me” feeling when you remember you forgot your great aunt on your ex-step dad’s side, whom you’re technically not related to anymore, but still keep in touch with, and therefore feel obligated to purchase something for.

4. The “are you kidding me” feeling, when your kids add new items that they’re DYING to have on the list . LIST. IS. CLOSED.

5. The “sure, I’m not busy, I can run five million more errands” feeling when your partner asks you to go out and buy a random gift for the white elephant work party they forgot about.

6. The “heart-attack moment” when you think you forgot the most important gift on the list, only to realize you, in fact, did remember it and bought it way in advance 3 months ago, and you’re actually fine.

7. The “wait, what did I come here for, again?” feeling when you can’t remember what gift you were supposed to be purchasing.

8. The very literal “I’m going to die” feeling of desperation because you haven’t slept in a month and your bank account is bleeding.

9. The “screw it, we’re doing a cruise next year” feeling when you’ve decided the holidays suck and it’s not worth the stress.

10. The “wait, this might actually be worth it” feeling when you imagine your kids’ faces opening their presents.

Did we forget something? Let us know in the comments!

Dad writes sweetest Holiday elf poem for son who is all grown up