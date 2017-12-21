Khloé Kardashian finally confirmed: Yes, she's pregnant

It’s about dang time!

Yesterday on Instagram, Khloé Kardashian finally confirmed what everyone has suspected for months that yes, she is pregnant, and yes, 26-year-old Tristan Thompson, a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player, is the father.

Khloé, 33, shared the news in a maternity photo on her Instagram:

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along … Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! …most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! … I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️”

Reports had surfaced over the summer that she was pregnant, around the same time rumors popped up that perhaps younger sister Kylie Jenner was Kim Kardashian’s surrogate. But later, Kim debunked that rumor by saying on TV that her and husband Kanye West’s surrogate didn’t know she’d be carrying the stars’ baby at first. Surprise!

Despite all the chaos of Kim, and likely Kylie, also being pregnant, Khloe Kardashian kept mum about her private life, and she explained the silence in her post:

“I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding.”

It seems she’s been receiving largely positive responses, as she tweeted a few hours after her reveal that she was “overwhelmed” and thankful.

I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!! Thank you! Thank you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you guys!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 20, 2017

Congrats, Khloé!

