WATCH the big reveal: This boy wants to be a big brother more than anything

Whether it’s spouses, grandparents or siblings, those pregnancy reveal videos get me every time.

The pause. The double take. The joy. The tears.

This video though. Whoa.

It’s got a gut-wrenching reaction plus it has a heart-squeezing backstory.

The anonymous poster on the Love What Matters Facebook site explained they lost twins in June 2016.

“We all took it hard, but my son took it especially hard, not able to understand why this was happening when he wanted to be a big brother so badly.”

The family chose to tell their 11-year-old son that after 15 months, they were finally expecting their “Rainbow baby” by wrapping a framed sonogram picture and giving it to him as a gift.

The boy rips into a present wrapped in red and black checkers with a lit Christmas tree in the background.

He has no idea what’s to come

As he peers into the box, he’s silent for a few seconds. A few, very long seconds. And then he understands, his face crumpling into tears.

The recording of their son’s reaction is only a minute long, shortly after he puts his head into his hands and weeps. Because how could you not go to him?

“I had to go and sit on the floor with him, and cry together. This baby is going to have the best big brother in the world, even with an 11.5 year age gap.”

The post concludes with a family member saying, “I have a feeling they will be the best of friends.”

The post has 810,000 views and more than 3,600 shares, by the way. It appears the world is excited right along with him.

Congratulations to the happy family!

