YouTube impressionist reads 'Night Before Christmas' in hilarious celeb voices

You’ve heard the classic poem “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” right? You may even be able to recite some of it.

And maybe there’s a voice in your head when you recall it. I hear a British lilt in mine. Not Christopher Walken or Morgan Freeman or Matthew McConaughey.

But now, thanks to impressionist Sheiffer Bates with an impressive YouTube subscriber list, I can’t NOT hear them.

The poem includes some mature-audience word additions. So poem purists, be warned and don’t watch with your kiddos unless you’re comfortable with them hearing such naughty things.

Both presidents Trump and Obama are among the impressions, as are a ton of other recognizable TV characters and actors.

Among them:

Rick Grimes from “The Walking Dead”

The Emperor from “Star Wars”

Gandalf from “Lord of the Rings”

Actor John C. Reilly

Chef Gordon Ramsey

Severus Snape from “Harry Potter”

Characters from “Family Guy”

Characters from “Game of Thrones”

Captain Jack Sparrow

…and more!

Stay until the end. The voice of Kim Kardashian does the sign off. Worth it!

