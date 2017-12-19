10 Netflix shows and movies moms can binge on coming in January

The big news is that “Grace and Frankie” is back for its fourth season.

The gals return to Netflix on Jan. 19 with their whole-hearted quirky approach to life.

Get ready to binge.

Top 10 picks

1. Grace and Frankie, season 4

“Friends” cast member Lisa Kudrow guests stars in the cast as Grace’s (Jane Fonda) manicurist. But the friendship threatens Frankie (Lily Tomlin.) Jan. 19.

2. Like Water for Chocolate

She can’t marry the man she loves. So she starts cooking and her food is somehow infused with the sadness she feels. That’s bound to cause some indigestion. Jan. 1.

3. Love Actually

Called the ultimate romantic comedy (or some say it’s the worst), this 2003 movie weaves together the lives of nine different couples in the crazy time before Christmas. Jan. 1.

4. Bring it On saga

Why? Because the formulaic movies about the cheerleading showdowns are serious fun. And check out the star list: Kirsten Dunst, Gabrielle Union, Hayden Panettiere, Solange Knowles and Rihanna. Netflix has every show: “Bring It On,” “Bring it On: All or Nothing,” “Bring It On, Bring It On Again,” “Bring It On: All or Nothing,” “Bring It On: Fight to the Finish,” “Bring It On: In It to Win It.” Jan. 1

5. The Shawshank Redemption

Imprisoned for a crime he says didn’t commit, Andy Dufresne, is voted most likely to crack in a truly inhuman prison. But he doesn’t after he befriends Red. The two men bond and through common decency find a way to prevail. Jan. 1.

6. Wedding Crashers

Jeremy (Vince Vaughn) and John (Owen Wilson) spend their time crashing weddings. But things get complicated when both fall in love. Jan. 1.

7. Strictly Ballroom

It’s like a nutty Australian version of “Dirty Dancing” with a clumsy girl and a dashing dancer who manage to pull off the dance of a lifetime and fall in love in the process. Jan. 1.

8. Definitely, Maybe

The 10-year-old daughter of a political consultant (Ryan Reynolds) won’t stop until she learns how her parents, who are getting divorced, got together in the first place. Jan. 1.

9. The Truman Show

Truman gradually discovers that every aspect of life is filmed by hidden cameras and broadcast to the world. He sets out to find his true love, Sylvia. Jan. 1.

10. Breakfast at Tiffany’s

The 1961 movie about a New York socialite who escapes her past while becoming interested in a man in her apartment building never goes out of style. Jan. 1.

