Busted! 5-year-old saves Christmas by calling 911 on the Grinch 

When life happens, you can shake your head and shrug.

Or you can do what 5-year-old TyLon Pittman did and take action. He dialed 911, appalled when he saw a Facebook video showing the Grinch stealing Christmas.

This heroic kid called 911 — without his parents’ knowledge — (hey, it was an EMERGENCY) — and the operator let officers know about it.

Byram, Mississippi, Police Officer Lauren Develle wanted to assure TyLon that his holiday was safe. She told USA TODAY:

“I asked her (the dispatcher) to send me his address.”

Tylon’s older brother TeDera Dwayne Graves, home from the Air Force, caught officer Develle arriving at the family’s home with a Facebook video.

TyLon was happy to see the officer at his house, but he he had a request:

“I want y’all to come back to my house and take him to jail.”

The ‘him’ being the Grinch.

So the Byram Police Department did.

On Monday, Dec. 18, the Grinch was apprehended and placed into a holding cell by officer Develle and honorary junior officer TyLon, who wore a Byram Police Department baseball cap.

There were words…

TyLon and the Grinch had some unfinished business to tend to.

“Come here, Ty,” the Grinch said, reported the Clarion Ledger. “You have saved Christmas for the people of Byram. Your bravery is unmatched. You have saved the day.”

TyLon was unmoved. “Why are you stealing Christmas?”

The Grinch gave it some thought. Then he shrugged.

