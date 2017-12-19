Busted! 5-year-old saves Christmas by calling 911 on the Grinch 

USA Today

TyLon Pittman, 5, "arrests" the Grinch for attempting to steal Christmas alongside officer Lauren Develle at Byram Police Department on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.

Or you can do what 5-year-old TyLon Pittman did and take action. He dialed 911, appalled when he saw a Facebook video showing the Grinch stealing Christmas.

TyLon Pittman, 5, of Byram, Miss., was watching a Facebook video about the Grinch when he identified a threat and took action. Without his family knowing, TyLon called 911 on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, to report that he did not want the Grinch to come and steal his Christmas.

Credit: Therese Apel, The (Jackson, Miss.) Clarion Ledger

This heroic kid called 911 — without his parents’ knowledge — (hey, it was an EMERGENCY) — and the operator let officers know about it.

Byram, Mississippi, Police Officer Lauren Develle wanted to assure TyLon that his holiday was safe. She told USA TODAY:

“I asked her (the dispatcher) to send me his address.”

Tylon’s older brother TeDera Dwayne Graves, home from the Air Force, caught officer Develle arriving at the family’s home with a Facebook video.

TyLon was happy to see the officer at his house, but he he had a request:

“I want y’all to come back to my house and take him to jail.”

The ‘him’ being the Grinch.

So the Byram Police Department did.

On Monday, Dec. 18, the Grinch was apprehended and placed into a holding cell by officer Develle and honorary junior officer TyLon, who wore a  Byram Police Department baseball cap.

There were words…

yLon Pittman, 5, shakes hands with the Grinch at Byram Police Department after "arresting" him Monday, Dec. 18.

Credit: Justin Sellers/The Clarion-Ledger

TyLon and the Grinch had some unfinished business to tend to.

“Come here, Ty,” the Grinch said, reported the Clarion Ledger. “You have saved Christmas for the people of Byram. Your bravery is unmatched. You have saved the day.”

TyLon was unmoved. “Why are you stealing Christmas?”

The Grinch gave it some thought. Then he shrugged.

