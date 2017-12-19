23 kid-friendly Netflix movies and shows coming, going next month

How Christmas is less than a week away is beyond me. Nonetheless, 2018 is upon us! And since you’ll have the kids home for about two weeks over winter break, I’m thinking Netflix might be a staple in your home… at least if you plan on surviving the ordeal.

So for the days where it’s too chilly to unleash the kids outside to play, pop the TV on and take a little break while Netflix ‘babysits’ for you. There are plenty of options for what to watch, including new content coming in January and stuff you should definitely watch before it leaves with the month of December.

For a full list of Netflix’s coming and going offerings, check out this USA TODAY article.

All the kids content coming to Netflix this January:

When a land developer wants to build a forest-themed shopping mall on an actual forest, the animals revolt! All the cute, furry creatures fight back to save the land.

You may know the story of how the Biebs rose to fame, but do your kids? Do they know the young Canadian singer was found on YouTube? All this and everything you ever wanted to know (and probably more) about Bieber.

Benjamin Franklin Gates is searching for a piece of treasure that is hidden on the Declaration of Independence. But no one believes him.

Golden tickets, candy forests and chocolate rivers — even if some of the scenes are a little creepy — are practically a kid’s dream come true.

Definitely for the older kids in the household, but if you’ve got Capt. Jack Sparrow fans, this should be a pretty great new addition!

The young ones in my family are OBSESSED with this movie… and I’ve even heard it’ll make the parents crack a few laughs. So pop some popcorn for the whole family! OH, and may I suggest having your kids read the book series, too? (One of the editor’s favorites too!)

Netflix says this series picks up “where the film left off. Poppy and all the fun-loving Trolls adjust to living with their Bergen neighbors in this colorful animated series.”

READ MORE: Netflixing with kids tonight? Watch the ‘Trolls Holiday Special’

This is a new “feel good” show based on the award-winning book! And if you want to get super excited for this premiere, then check out this story we wrote a few months back on various celebrity rappers freestyling songs about Llama Llama.

Everyone’s favorite Shrek character Puss in Boots is back for Season 6 of the hit show!

Lightning McQueen, voiced by Owen Wilson, is back at it! But the going gets tough for McQueen, and he has to figure out how to become a champion amidst tough competition.

All the kids content leaving Netflix this January:

Daddy Day Care

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Free Willy

Gremlins

Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction

Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages

Pokémon: Indigo League, season 1

Pokémon: XY, seasons 1-2

The Mighty Ducks

The Parent Trap

The Secret Garden

Fantasia

Fantasia 2000

