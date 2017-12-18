Dog's permanent frown face ruins holiday photos. Still awesome

USA Today

Some people have resting bitch face. This dog proves that dogs too, apparently.

Credit: Giphy

Because of Anuko’s markings, the husky always looks like he’s in a bad mood. Owner Jasmine told Little Things that it’s her dog’s fur markings that causes Anuko to always look bored, unimpressed or angry.

Any other time of year, Anuko might just look fierce. But paired with  reindeer antlers and a jaunty holiday scarf, the look shared on Anuko’s Instagram account is just funny.

Merry Christmas…. or whatever

A post shared by Anuko (@huskyanuko) on

When you’re raw fed and your human offers you a baked treat. 🤢

A post shared by Anuko (@huskyanuko) on

A life-saver

The sweetest part of the Little Things story is that although Anuko looks like he’d rather be left alone, he became Jasmine’s companion at the perfect time. Jasmine said:

“I got Anuko because I was very depressed and suicidal years ago. You could say he saved my life, or at the very least changed it for the better.”

Credit: Giphy.com

