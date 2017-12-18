Dog's permanent frown face ruins holiday photos. Still awesome

Some people have resting bitch face. This dog proves that dogs too, apparently.

Because of Anuko’s markings, the husky always looks like he’s in a bad mood. Owner Jasmine told Little Things that it’s her dog’s fur markings that causes Anuko to always look bored, unimpressed or angry.

Any other time of year, Anuko might just look fierce. But paired with reindeer antlers and a jaunty holiday scarf, the look shared on Anuko’s Instagram account is just funny.

Merry Christmas…. or whatever A post shared by Anuko (@huskyanuko) on Dec 11, 2017 at 10:53am PST

When you’re raw fed and your human offers you a baked treat. 🤢 A post shared by Anuko (@huskyanuko) on Dec 12, 2017 at 1:23pm PST Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the All The Moms email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

A life-saver

The sweetest part of the Little Things story is that although Anuko looks like he’d rather be left alone, he became Jasmine’s companion at the perfect time. Jasmine said:

“I got Anuko because I was very depressed and suicidal years ago. You could say he saved my life, or at the very least changed it for the better.”

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

5 reasons to get your family a dog (or any pet) this holiday

UPS drivers made a Facebook page for dogs they meet. We’re in love

ER ‘operates’‘ to save family’s Elf on the Shelf after dog shreds it

The 5 biggest mistakes people make when walking their dog