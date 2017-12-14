American Airlines tried to charge a mom $150 to bring her breast milk on the plane

This story has been adapted from an article by Dawn Gilbertson of azcentral.com.

For the life of me, I cannot understand why airlines can’t seem to get their sh*t together these days.

This just in, a 30-year-old Mesa mom from Arizona traveling home from Boston with her family was forced to leave her $50 soft cooler filled with 8 pounds of frozen breast milk behind when American Airlines tried to charge her $150 to check it.

Sarah Salow, her husband and 13-month-old son had purchased the airline’s basic economy tickets that allow passengers just one carry-on, which must fit underneath the seat.

The family had with them “a stroller, diaper bag, backpack and the cooler.” Their two suitcases were checked. The stroller was allowed to be checked for free.

American Airlines policy, according to the company’s spokeswoman Leslie Scott, is that strollers, diaper bags, breast pumps and breast-milk containers are exempt from the restrictions.

Technically the only carry-on was the backpack. So yeah, the attendants at the Boston Logan International Airport clearly had no clue what they were doing.

This story is messed up on so many levels though, so let’s just dig right in

FIRST OFF: Salow called the airline in advance to ensure she could bring the cooler, and they told her she could. She had no trouble bringing the cooler on her first flight from Phoenix to Boston.

SECOND: She said she explicitly purchased the $50 soft cooler from Bass Pro Shops for this trip.

THIRD: The fees for additional bags when purchasing American Airlines’ basic economy ticket are $25 for the first bag and $35 for the next. So where the F did the $150 fee come from?

FOURTH: The agents yelled at Salow, telling her she should be thankful they were saving her family $150, the mom told The Arizona Republic.

FIFTH: This is where it gets really good. (Or bad.) The mom gets on the plane and sees the overhead bins have A BUNCH OF SPACE. So she again asks to bring her cooler of breast milk on the flight. The supervisor apparently said no.

Now if you’re not raging yet, just wait. This part is unbelievable

SIXTH: Another passenger (who was actually a flight attendant) sees the debacle, and offers to carry the mom’s breast milk. (That passenger had more “bag allowance.”) THE AIRLINE STILL SAYS NO.

At this point, what the hell. Seriously. That is just cruel.

But if you think that’s the worst part, you’re wrong

The saddest part of this all, and it’s documented in the mom’s Facebook post, is that her son has a severe dairy allergy. That’s why the mom went so out of her way to secure the milk for her son!

Now to the airline’s credit, Salow said the customer service up to that point had been great. She said she was treated with empathy and kindness.

Also, the airline has taken full responsibility for the mistake

Spokeswoman Scott told azcentral.com:

“It was absolutely our mistake,” she said. Apparently the confusion came from strict-restrictions on the basic economy ticket, which is a new feature for the airline.

The mom said she has received an apology from the company and that the airline is reviewing the incident.

Read the post yourself:

