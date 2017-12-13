You can buy a stuffed-animal clone of your pet, and it's scary accurate

Parents, if you’re struggling over some fun or even funny gifts for your children these holidays, look no further.
You can literally clone your pet in stuffed-animal form.
And what’s better than gifting someone their favorite pet? It’s pretty funny if you think about it.
Everyone loves their pets, so you can purchase the stuffed-animal clone knowing the recipient will love it.
It’s totally not creepy at all.
OK, it totally is. BUT, they’re so accurate, I can’t help but feel fascinated.
So how does it work?
1. Upload a photo of your pet
Enter your pet’s name, and then select one of the options: dog, cat, horse or other. Type in your email address.
You’ll then be asked to submit eight photos of your pet, capturing details like the front, sides, fur details, etc.
2. Customize your pet’s shape
After selecting the breed and weight of your pet and uploading the images, you’ll then select the position you want your stuffed pet in: sitting, standing or lying, for example.
Then you’ll be asked to select specific appearances, like are the ears stiff and upward? Are they floppy? Half and half? You can even select different positions for each ear.
Then you’ll have eye color, tail shape (up, down, cropped) and mouth shape (closed mouth, open mouth tongue, closed mouth tongue).
Yeah, you better know every dang detail of your pet.
On top of that, you’re afforded three opportunities to specify features you want on your stuffed clone, with the ability to upload a photo and type a few sentences explaining your photo.
3. Purchase the perfection that is your pet
Now here’s the kicker: These aren’t cheap. The “plush cuddle clones” range in price from $179 to $249.
But you can get more than just stuffed animals
You can get stocking stuffers , golf-club head covers, drawings, ornaments, custom figurines, and my personal favorite: slippers.
To be fair: I can’t tell if I like them because they’re cool or because they’re hysterical. Probably the latter.
So parents, if you’ve got a pet-loving kid, this might be the gift for them! Sure, it’s one step away from taxidermy… but it’s kind of cute. Right?
