Everyone's favorite 'Uncle Jesse' is finally going to be a dad

Queue the heart eyes and chorus of “aww’s.”

John Stamos is going to be a dad. And just like that: the day is off to a great start.

The 54-year-old and his model fiancée, Caitlin McHugh, 31, have been together for about two years and announced their engagement this past October while in Disneyland in the sweetest Instagram post ever:

I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after💍 A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

McHugh’s Instagram post shows the moment she said yes, a picture of the two on a couch surrounded by giant screens displaying Disney’s The Little Mermaid with Sebastian the lobster holding a sign, saying: “Go on and ask the girl!”

I kissed the boy and said…yes! That's what you do when the sweetest, most romantic Prince Charming treats you like a princess and asks you to be his 💍

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? A post shared by Caitlin McHugh (@caitlinskybound) on Oct 23, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Stamos gave People magazine the exclusive for its cover story this week, telling the magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle that he and McHugh weren’t waiting until after the wedding, “Because you’re old,” McHugh apparently told him.

Psh, not like you can tell… am I right?

After the couple decided to start a family, Stamos told People he knew he was going to propose and quickly called her family to ask permission.

Perhaps the cutest part of the story, though? The way McHugh described Stamos’ “priceless” reaction to the pregnancy news:

“It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn’t sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!” the model told People.

Yes, it is! It’s happening. And while we don’t know if it’s a boy or girl yet, we CAN rest assured knowing it’s going to be cutest baby in the best of hands.

I mean just look at him. He’s going to rock at being a dad.

And they’re obviously adorable:

Congrats, Stamos family!

