Funny Santa photo shows kid using sign language to beg for 'help'

You’d think by now in 2017, with the great powers of social media, we would have seen every funny Santa picture imaginable.

But somehow, they just keep getting better.

The most recent viral Santa photo is a printed image that mom Kerry Spencer scanned and tweeted out Dec. 5.

In it, you see a baby that looks genuinely terrified for his life using sign language to say “help,” his mom said.

We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for "help." You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/i6NkxBf4KP — Kerry Spencer (@Swilua) December 5, 2017

“We taught or baby sign language. This is the sign for ‘help.’ You’re welcome,” the mom tweeted.

Kerry told All the Moms the photo was taken at a mall in Provo, Utah and that now, the family lives in Parkton, Maryland.

She told People Magazine the image is a “family legend” and that posting it online is a “favorite family tradition.”

Her son, the boy in the photo, has taken advantage of his internet fame, changing his Twitter name to “That one baby that doesnt like Santa.”

I happen to be the baby in this photo. You may direct all likes and follows to me now. https://t.co/oA5kvSZrcO — That one baby that doesnt like Santa (@DextrousWolf) December 6, 2017

She also posted the official image of “help” in sign language:

Here's the actual sign. So no one is confused. 😂 pic.twitter.com/np2tOkWgqY — Kerry Spencer (@Swilua) December 8, 2017

Her son’s hand signals were not perfectly clear, but like babies sometimes mispronounce words when they’re speaking verbally, she noted in a later tweet, “His thumb is the wrong direction. But it’s close enough I knew exactly what he was signing.”

Regardless of his sign language accuracy, I think we can all agree his face says it all.

Here are some other funny #SantaFails to make you smile today:

Like this kid, who nearly assaulted the mall Santa:

Last year, Lo met Santa and they had a really special moment🙈Here's hoping she doesn't assault jolly old Saint Nick this time around!🎅🏽🙈#themostwonderfultimeoftheyear #santafail #sorrysanta A post shared by Ashley ✨Style Grace and Lace (@stylegraceandlace) on Dec 11, 2017 at 9:48am PST

Or this kid, who doesn’t care WHAT you say about not pouting:

Well… We tried 🤣🎅🎄 #santafail #Ottawa #hilarious A post shared by Meg SmartieAndSteveo (@smartieandsteveo) on Dec 11, 2017 at 10:20am PST

Or this kid, who let’s be honest, has a legit reason to be scared. That Santa looks terrifying.

#SANTAFAIL 🎅🏻😭 #OMK❗️ A post shared by mk 👊🏾😼👊🏽 (@mkalinow) on Dec 11, 2017 at 6:34pm PST

Or this Santa, whose facial expression says: “I definitely don’t get paid enough for this.”

#santafail2017 #santafail #macklinmatthew #boymom #my3sons A post shared by Aralee Nemmers (@aralee21) on Dec 11, 2017 at 5:23pm PST

Or this Santa, who looks so confused as to what he did to elicit that kind of reaction:

These poor Santas. They’re such good sports!

