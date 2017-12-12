Breastfeeding mom booted from the plane: It's so relatable that it hurts

A breastfeeding mom who recorded video of herself getting kicked off a plane is making rounds on the news.

The mom has said she has yet to get a clear answer as to why she got booted. The airline said she failed to follow instructions. But parents who have flown with babies will clearly understand at least one part of the story.

She just wanted to keep the baby from crying.

It’s a terrifying prospect stepping on a plane with a baby when you’re a parent. Who hasn’t heard at least one passenger step off a flight and complain about a baby crying the whole time?

Houston mom Mei Rui told The Washington Post that she was flying with her elderly mother, father and her 2-year-old son. The 6:30 a.m. Spirit Airlines flight Friday from Houston to Newark was repeatedly delayed.

Rui said she was becoming increasingly worried she was going to become “that parent” — the mom whose baby would not stop crying.

When the plane finally seemed ready to go, she began breastfeeding, hoping he would sleep. A flight attendant approached and said the baby had to be in his seat for takeoff. According to Rui, the plane door was still open and people were walking around the cabin. Rui replied:

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the All The Moms email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

“I asked for just a couple more minutes to finish because if he woke up at that point he would have made a lot of noise. I said, ‘I promise I’ll finish before you close the plane’s door.’ “

Rui says that flight attendants discussed the matter at the front of the plane. She stopped feeding her son and as she predicted, he started crying. That’s when the crew instructed her to get off the plane, according to The Washington Post.

Rui captured the incident on her smart phone.

“It’s not like I was resistant; I put him in the seat,” she said. “If they had shown a little compassion, it wouldn’t have happened. They didn’t have to let it escalate.”

Police were waiting for Rui when she exited the plane. Phone in hand, she continued to ask, “I just want to know why we were kicked off the plane?”

Spirit Airlines said Rui was removed because she didn’t do what attendants asked her to do more than once. Airline representatives told Houston’s KHOU:

“Our records indicate a passenger was removed from Flight 712 after refusing to comply with crew instructions several times during taxi to runway and safety briefing. To protect the safety of our guests and crew, FAA regulations and airline policies require all passengers to stay seated and buckled during takeoff and landing. We apologize for any inconvenience to our guests.”

The airline issued a full refund to Rui.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

Disneyland mom shamed for breastfeeding claps back; goes viral

Mom enlightens the world with milksicles: We all bow down

Breast milk brownies? Facebook reacts to mom’s bake-sale treat

Breastfeeding is serious business, and funny, too