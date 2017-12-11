StandWithKeaton: The story about a bullied boy in viral video

You’ve probably seen the video by now of Keaton Jones sharing a whole lot of wisdom and raw, honest emotion about being bullied at school.

Keaton is a student at Horace Maynard Middle School in Tennessee. His mom, Kimberly Jones, filmed him crying in the car. “Keaton asked to do this,” Jones wrote in a Facebook post, which is no longer publicly available.

She said this was after she picked him up because he was afraid to go to lunch – but this was not the first time she’s had to come to her son’s rescue.

In the video, Keaton says something truly profound:

“People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it. It’s not their fault. But if you are made fun of, just don’t let it bother you. Stay strong I guess. It’s hard. But it’ll probably get better one day.”

As a mentor to a 12-year-old girl who gets bullied constantly at school, this video broke my heart. To see another young soul suffering and attempting so desperately to understand the motives of those that torment him, it hits a heart-chord.

I was not alone in this response. The social and online audiences were moved by Keaton’s testimony and the outpouring of support for him was massive, with millions of views and thousands of shares. As the video continued to go viral, celebrities even reached out to him.

Thereby cementing his reputation as the coolest kid ever. I mean, if Millie Bobby Brown wants to be your friend, you’re pretty much set for life.

Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome ❤️ https://t.co/LD7Q762bL9 — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 9, 2017

If you’re following this story closely, you know there’s been some backlash regarding Keaton Jones’ mom Kimberly and racist content. He made this post about it:

I hope you all can forgive her she is a good person we make all make mistakes #keatonjones #kimberlyjones #keaton A post shared by love you all (@keatonjones11) on Dec 11, 2017 at 5:50am PST

The principal also responded saying “It’s not as rampant as the video would have you believe. I can’t tell you what was done, but I can tell you action was taken with the children.” For the full story, check out the article on USA TODAY.

Often times, stories are not as simple or straightforward as they may seem on the surface. But one things stands true – A child was hurt from bullying and because he was brave enough to share that hurt, he now has started a bigger conversation about bullying.

His message touched people and it also opened the door to advocacy in a sweeping way by getting people, big voices and little voices to talk about it.

Patrick J Adams from ‘Suits’

We hear you #KeatonJones. I was bullied constantly growing up. And could never have put into words what you have. It does get better. And it gets better because of who are and what you know and how you share it with all of us. Thank you for your courage. https://t.co/P4cCQtkAnB — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) December 9, 2017

Patricia Arquette, who keeps asking what the principle is doing about it. Yes, she spelled it principle…

Keaton, I’m sorry those kids are being so mean. Unless people like that change they will end up having unhappy lives. I think you’re cool! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 9, 2017

Basically the entire state of Tennessee

This is Keaton Jones, he lives in Knoxville and he has a little something to say about bullying.pic.twitter.com/coyQxFp33V — Everything TN (@Everything_TN) December 9, 2017

Always nice to have a superhero in your corner

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

Professional bodyguard services offered

I need someone to connect me with this child’s family, please. I’ve been told he is from Knoxville. Mr. Lewan is against bullying and willing to provide his services as a bodyguard. Do your thing, Twitter! Connect us. #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/OkrQP0UTqe — Nate Bain (@natebain) December 9, 2017

A country music star

Hey, @Lakyn_Jones .. bring your brother Keaton by the bus before my show in Knoxville, TN next month if ya want.. would love to say hello and tell him #IStandWithKeaton — Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) December 10, 2017

English actor Will Poulter

I’m your friend, Keaton Jones. You’re a more intelligent and more compassionate human being than any of the people bullying you. I’m inspired by you and things will get better because you are speaking out. Love and strength to you, dude!

❤️💪 https://t.co/AivEEX2iM6 — Will Poulter (@PoulterWill) December 10, 2017

Snoop Dogg!

Say lil Man U gotta friend in me for life hit me on dm so we can chop it up love is the only way to beat hate 👊🏾☝🏾 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Dec 10, 2017 at 7:50am PST

Ricky Martin

#Repost @danawhite ・・・ Meet Keaton Jones a very smart little boy who is being bullied at school. This video is heartbreaking!! I want to bring Keaton to Vegas and hang out at UFC Headquarters. If anyone knows how i can reach the family please let me know. Thank u everyone A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on Dec 10, 2017 at 9:02am PST

Every person at the UFC

The Miss Hailee Steinfeld

Hi @Lakyn_Jones, could you pass this message along to Keaton? ❤ pic.twitter.com/3l8P4fKAqW — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) December 10, 2017

Everyone’s favorite, Mark Ruffalo