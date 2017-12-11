USA Today

#StandWithKeaton: The story about a bullied boy in viral video

#StandWithKeaton: The story about a bullied boy in viral video

Trending

#StandWithKeaton: The story about a bullied boy in viral video

You’ve probably seen the video by now of Keaton Jones sharing a whole lot of wisdom and raw, honest emotion about being bullied at school.

Keaton is a student at Horace Maynard Middle School in Tennessee. His mom, Kimberly Jones, filmed him crying in the car. “Keaton asked to do this,” Jones wrote in a Facebook post, which is no longer publicly available.

She said this was after she picked him up because he was afraid to go to lunch – but this was not the first time she’s had to come to her son’s rescue.

In the video, Keaton says something truly profound:

“People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it. It’s not their fault. But if you are made fun of, just don’t let it bother you. Stay strong I guess. It’s hard. But it’ll probably get better one day.”

As a mentor to a 12-year-old girl who gets bullied constantly at school, this video broke my heart. To see another young soul suffering and attempting so desperately to understand the motives of those that torment him, it hits a heart-chord.

I was not alone in this response. The social and online audiences were moved by Keaton’s testimony and the outpouring of support for him was massive, with millions of views and thousands of shares. As the video continued to go viral, celebrities even reached out to him.

Thereby cementing his reputation as the coolest kid ever. I mean, if Millie Bobby Brown wants to be your friend, you’re pretty much set for life.

If you’re following this story closely, you know there’s been some backlash regarding Keaton Jones’ mom Kimberly and racist content. He made this post about it:

I hope you all can forgive her she is a good person we make all make mistakes #keatonjones #kimberlyjones #keaton

A post shared by love you all (@keatonjones11) on

The principal also responded saying “It’s not as rampant as the video would have you believe. I can’t tell you what was done, but I can tell you action was taken with the children.” For the full story, check out the article on USA TODAY. 

Often times, stories are not as simple or straightforward as they may seem on the surface. But one things stands true – A child was hurt from bullying and because he was brave enough to share that hurt, he now has started a bigger conversation about bullying.

His message touched people and it also opened the door to advocacy in a sweeping way by getting people, big voices and little voices to talk about it.

Patrick J Adams from ‘Suits’

Patricia Arquette, who keeps asking what the principle is doing about it. Yes, she spelled it principle…

Basically the entire state of Tennessee

Always nice to have a superhero in your corner

Professional bodyguard services offered

A country music star

English actor Will Poulter

Snoop Dogg!

Ricky Martin

Every person at the UFC

The Miss Hailee Steinfeld

Everyone’s favorite, Mark Ruffalo

, , , , Celebrities, Celebrity news and pop-culture, News, Parenting, Trending

More All The Moms

Comments

Latest

More All The Moms
Home