ER 'operates' to save family's Elf on the Shelf after dog shreds it

The Thelen household awoke to sounds of screaming.

Instead of the typical mischief, The Elf on the Shelf named Sam, had his limbs ripped off overnight. He was found by 7-year-old Aubrie.

The culprit: family dog and German Shepherd, Zoey.

Jenn Thelen, nurse manager for the emergency room at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando, Fla., knew exactly what to do. She took Sam to the ER at her hospital and told her daughter “special doctors” could fix Sam.

According to the hospital’s Facebook post:

“Aubrie knew that the elf could not be touched but Jenn told her that the ‘magic gloves’ would allow the team to work on Sam. One of our ER team members, Ashley, carefully put Sam back together again and bandaged his injuries all up. She even sprinkled some Christmas magic (glitter) on Sam when she was done.”

Sam returned home to the Thelen house that night and was placed back on the shelf where he belongs.

And mom has assured her daughter that Sam will remain safely out of Zoey’s reach.

