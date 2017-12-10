16 Netflix holiday movies/specials for families to stream right now

Netflix’s holiday family streaming content for 2017 is a mix of brand-new, haven’t-seen-this before and seasonal favorites.

First up, catch the just-released Trolls Holiday Special.

Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake and Zooey Deschanel return for this 26-minute feature in which Queen Poppy helps the Bergens create their first-ever holiday.

Another newer flick to Netflix is the French-Canadian animated film “Snowtime,” about an epic snowball fight among village kids that goes awry when a friend is caught in the middle.

Next up in the beloved favorites category are cute puppy overload with “Santa Buddies,” “Santa Paws” and everyone’s favorite green curmudgeon, the Grinch in “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

16 Netflix family holiday movies/specials

1. “Trolls Holiday” (2017)

The 26-minute-sequel of the 2016 Trolls movie features the return voices of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake in which Queen Poppy hatches a plan for Branch and the Snack Pack to create their own holiday since they don’t have one. Rated: G.

2. “The Christmas Project” (2016)

Four brothers are joined by their mother to deliver bullies secret holiday gifts and lesson about kindness is discovered along the way. Rated: PG.

3. “Snowtime” (2015)

French village kids take sides for the most epic snow battle during winter break. The fun and games come to a head though when a friend gets caught in the crossfire. Rated: PG.

4. “Get Santa” (2014)

Santa crashes his sleigh and is arrested for trespassing. It’s up to this father and son to bust him from jail and help him find his reindeer in time to assure that Christmas happens. Rated: PG.

5. Pete’s Christmas (2013)

Pete, 14, has the worst Christmas day ever but wakes to find he must repeat the day over and over until he gets it right. Rated: PG.

6. “Power Rangers: Megaforce: Robo Knight Before Christmas” (2013)

A group of children teach Robo Knight the meaning of Christmas when he is mistaken for a donated holiday toy and shipped to a faraway land. Rating: General audience.

7. Santa Paws 2 (2012)

8. “The Search for Santa Paws” (2010)

When Santa’s memory starts to slip after an accident, it’s his loyal puppy, Paws, that must help save Christmas by finding a magic crystal that keeps Santa immortal. Rated: G.

9. “Kung Fu Panda Holiday” (2010)

Po is conflicted about his duties as the Dragon Warrior and his family holiday traditions in the middle of the Winter Feast. Rated: PG.

10. “Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas’ (2009)

Neither Curious George nor the Man in the Yellow Hat can seem to find the perfect gift for one another. Rated: G.

11. “Christmas Is Here Again” (2007)

Jay Leno, Norm MacDonald, and Kathy Bates lend their voices to the story of what happens when an orphan and her friends embark on an adventure to recover Santa’s stolen magical sack. Rated: G.

12. “Santa Buddies’ (2009)

Golden retriever pups, known as the buddies, must work together to save Christmas. Rated: G.

13. “The Legend of Frosty the Snowman” (2005)

Magic is pure nonsense, says the mayor of Evergreen. But Frosty appears to the delight of children and shows them that magic is real. Rated: G.

14. “Mickey’s Magical Christmas” (2001)

Donald Duck has lost his Christmas spirit after being snowed in so Mickey and friends throw him a party. Rated: G.

15. “Dr. seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

A crabby, green Christmas hater meets his match when he comes up again Miss Cindy Lou Who who melts his heart. Rated: PG.

16. “Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas” (1999)

Kelsey Grammer narrates a three-part medley of stories: “Duck Tales,” “A Very Goofy Christmas,” and “The Gift of Magi.” Rated: G.

