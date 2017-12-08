Report: No crimes found in Toy Freaks YouTube channel investigation

Missouri police completed their investigation of Greg Chism, father and creator of the now-terminated Toy Freaks channel, according to a Buzzfeed News report published Thursday.

The investigation determined no crimes were committed.

Greg Chism came to light a few weeks ago when reports surfaced that he filmed unsettling content of his daughters acting like babies. He also filmed himself scaring his daughters by dropping a frog in the tub while they bathed.

YouTube then terminated Chism’s account; representatives from YouTube told him the company was concerned people might be watching the videos of his daughters with unethical intentions.

A spokesperson from the St. Charles County Police Department told Buzzfeed the department had consulted with “prosecutors in Illinois, Missouri and the U.S. Attorney’s Office” and was no longer investigating Chism.

The Toy Freaks channel prior to termination was one of the top 100 most viewed channels on YouTube.

