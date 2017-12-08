Heard of 'Reindeer in Here'? It's like 'Elf on the Shelf' but less work

Though he be plushy and cute, he be fierce, too.

This guy says: Step aside, Elf on the Shelf.

That’s right. “Reindeer in Here” wants parents to #shelftheelf.

Yup, this new toy basically wants to replace the elf. And considering how much parents seem to hate the elf, he might actually have a shot.

The Reindeer’s basically the same thing as the elf, except a lot less work for parents. Why?

READ MORE: Parents freaking hate ‘Elf on the Shelf’

Well for starters, kids get to touch and keep the reindeer with them for the whole month. They can even sleep with it.

No more jumping out of bed because you realized you forgot to re-locate the elf.

The Reindeer in Here website says this is a new tradition where Santa sends his own reindeers to befriend kids to learn as much about them as possible so Santa can get them the perfect Christmas gifts (if they’re good, of course.)

Kids are encouraged to take the reindeer anywhere they please! And on Christmas Eve, the plush goes underneath the tree to greet Santa and help guide him back to the North Pole.

Sounds cute and all, but my first thought is what if the kid loses the reindeer? That’s BOUND to happen. That’s going to be a lot of money spent on new reindeers. (On second thought, not such a bad business strategy.)

And totally copying the idea behind Elf on the Shelf? I don’t know. Sounds a bit shady to me. Or is it just improving old ideas? Who knows.

We’ll just have to wait and see if it catches on.

