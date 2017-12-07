Netflixing with kids tonight? Watch the 'Trolls Holiday Special '

Ah, Thursday nights. The perfect time for a family night in to #NetflixandChill

You can’t watch too many kiddie movies with the kids having to get up early for school tomorrow, but the anticipation of the weekend just really makes you want to cuddle up for a good flick and popcorn.

The ‘Trolls Holiday Special’ on Netflix should do just the trick! It’s brand new, so no one gets to whine “they’ve already seen it.”

Plus, it’s family oriented, holiday themed, great for kids 3 and up, and has mom and dad’s favorites: Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake. And what about teens? Everyone loves Zooey Deschanel. She’s back too.

The 26-minute, TV-G-rated special directed by Joel Crawford is a sequel to the 2016 Trolls movie.

The summary reads:

When Queen Poppy realizes that Bridget and the Bergens don’t have any holidays, she hatches a plan for Branch and the Snack Pack to help create one.

Hopefully the kids love it, but not too much! Otherwise you’ll be stuck watching it on repeat through the end of December.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the All The Moms email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

DreamWorks Animation has announced a new release date for the Trolls 2 movie: April 10, 2020. That’s quite the wait! This will help hold you over.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

12 movies every mom should watch with her teenage daughter

How safe is Facebook’s new messenger app for kids?

Netflix can do your kid’s birthday party. Best thing ever or plain lazy?

How to block specific Netflix shows so your kids can’t watch