The verdict is in: Parents freaking hate Elf on the Shelf

Probably the best part of Elf on the Shelf is the fact that so many parents completely hate it.

And what’s better – they don’t hide it. They share it on social media.

So enjoy these parents who really, really don’t like elves:

Like this person,who forgot how elf season sneaks up on you:

Or this person, who now has some really upset kids to calm:

@sojo1049 @FollowMikeNow i cant believe the DJ just blew the #Elfontheshelf 4 my kids, she really asked where to hide them & needed ideas — Christy G (@joell51868) November 3, 2017

Or this person, who just wants it to stop:

Send help, my 7 year old is asking for #ElfontheShelf to come to our house pic.twitter.com/KweWkP8DCM — Wendy Dailey (@wyndall93) November 5, 2017

Or this person, who’s created her own version of Elf on the Shelf:

Just discovered my own version of #ElfOnTheShelf for when I become a parent. 🔥🎁 pic.twitter.com/0e6LRHj0aM — Caiti Currey (@CaitiKXLY) December 3, 2017

Or this person, who really doesn’t like the creator of the Elf:

I would like to find the person responsible for inventing #ElfOnTheShelf and do this to them pic.twitter.com/vGMncpamrp — Doug Saathoff (@WestForkFarm) December 1, 2017

Or this person who knows to avoid social media in December:

Prepare yourselves, a full 24 days of 'elf on the shelf' pics coming from every parent you know! #sooverit #elfontheshelf #willprobablybetheworst pic.twitter.com/kQiMnA3qg5 — Pam Lorimer (@LorimerPam) November 30, 2017

And this poor person who can’t even eat in the light:

We have to eat dinner in the dark so "Stuart" doesn't get "burnt" #stupidelfontheshelf pic.twitter.com/Ku0cSL3ZYG — Delaney🌻 (@HarperDelaney) December 3, 2014

The mom who can’t even start Elf on the Shelf season:

I already forgot where I hid the stupid Elf on the Shelf for next Christmas. I'm not cut out for this stuff. #momfail #stupidelfontheshelf — Colleen Lanin (@TravelMamas) January 30, 2016

The mom who can’t get the elf out of her Pinterest feeds:

I wish pinterest had a way to filter all the f'ing Elf on a Shelf crap so I don't have to see it. #hateelfontheshelf — little lorrie loo. (@lcspoering) November 24, 2014

The mom whose making denying the elf a movement:

The mom who thought she escaped her elf duties:

When the kids are with grandparents for the weekend so you think you’re off of elf duty… #elfontheshelf #elfontheshelffail #ihateelfontheshelf #ralphietheelf #cohenatticus #hereallyisthebest A post shared by Jaclyn (@jcaprari) on Dec 2, 2017 at 3:56pm PST

And the mom who doesn’t need another tiny person making a mess:

#sorrynotsorry #ihateelfontheshelf #youjustneverknow #keepingchristmastraditional A post shared by Julia Avenell (@madasahatter_runner77) on Nov 28, 2017 at 2:11am PST

This person, who’s saying what everyone was thinking, anyway:

I don't care what anyone says, Elf on the Shelf is bloody creepy.#elfontheshelf #Christmas pic.twitter.com/FFZqgH6nBW — Jack's Dad (@DaddingAround) December 2, 2017

The smart guy who decided to just get back at the dang elf:

But hey! Props to this mom, who outsmarted the Elf on the Shelf tradition:

