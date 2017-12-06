Skydiving Santa crashes on beach delivering Elf on the Shelf to child

Yesterday, in Florida, a man dressed as Santa Claus skydived onto a beach in attempts to deliver an “Elf on the Shelf” named Kristoff to a 9-year-old girl for a charity event.

Sweet, huh?

It should’ve been. But something went wrong. Video from the event shows him crashing into a tree before landing and breaking his leg.

Nine-year-old Madison Spier received a note from the bandaged elf, Kristoff, that explained the crash:

"Dear Madison, So I hear that your buddy G was helping Santa deliver gifts to the Beach Bums' Operation Santa Charity Volleyball tournament. I am always up for an adventure – I hopped a flight with him to come see you. As we were about to land this tree jumped right out in front of us! Don't worry though … now G and I are resting in this hotel that they keep calling a 'hospital'! G has reservations for a few more days, going to hang out with him so he doesn't feel lonely!! See you in a few days, I can't wait!! Love Kristoff

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? P.S. G and I are like BFF now!!”

Gerard Krokus, the man dressed as Santa, was performing the stunt at the Tampa Bay Beach Bums volleyball tournament to promote the ‘Operation Santa’ toy drive in Gulfport,” according to Dominic Nelson. Dominic is Krokus’ teammate and creator of the GoFundMe set up for “Santa’s” medical bills.

The plan was to film Krokus landing safely and promote Operation Santa at the event to create a video that could be used for years to come, as the Tampa Bay Beach Bums host a new charity every month.

But of course, it didn’t quite go as planned.

Nelson told All the Moms Krokus “hopes to get out (of the hospital) today so Kristoff can get back to his next prank for Madison overnight tonight.”

If anything good comes from this, Nelson said, Gerard just hopes it results in more money and awareness for charity.

The GoFundMe account, which has a goal of $12,500, had raised almost $2,000 as of Wednesday morning.

“Sadly, thus far the hundreds of thousands of views of the videos have resulted in less than a couple hundred dollars additional toward the GoFundMe account or new Operation Santa donations,” Nelson said.

