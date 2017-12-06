The happy reason you aren't seeing Jimmy Kimmel on TV this week

Our late nights have been a little lonelier this week, but considering the reason, we’re more than happy to deal with it.

ABC released a statement on Monday that Jimmy Kimmel would welcome guest hosts to his show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ this week, as his son, Billy, “had a scheduled and successful heart surgery this morning.”

He will be spending the next week at home with his family.

As he should. #BestDadEver

Billy was diagnosed with a heart defect, Tetralogy of Fallot, shortly after his birth last April.

Kimmel made several headlines when he shared the emotional story in May in an opening monologue. He also took the opportunity to take to task Republicans who were working to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

He said he felt lucky he had the means to afford his child’s care, and that no parent should ever have to worry about how to afford their kid’s medical bills.

Wishing the best of luck to Jimmy, his wife Molly McNearney and of course, Billy.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the All The Moms email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Let's keep protecting each other ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zkJB5C4AD7 — Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) September 26, 2017

Oh! And in case you’re wondering who’ll visit your TVs the rest of this week:

Wednesday: Neil Patrick Harris

Thursday: Octavia Spencer

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

NPR reporter’s dubious 6-year-old pens hysterical letter to Santa

The lone daughter in this family Christmas photo is too funny

Skydiving Santa crashes on beach delivering Elf on the Shelf to child

Mom enlightens the world with milksicles: We all bow down