The happy reason you aren't seeing Jimmy Kimmel on TV this week

Our late nights have been a little lonelier this week, but considering the reason, we’re more than happy to deal with it.
ABC released a statement on Monday that Jimmy Kimmel would welcome guest hosts to his show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ this week, as his son, Billy, “had a scheduled and successful heart surgery this morning.”
He will be spending the next week at home with his family.
As he should. #BestDadEver
Billy was diagnosed with a heart defect, Tetralogy of Fallot, shortly after his birth last April.
Kimmel made several headlines when he shared the emotional story in May in an opening monologue. He also took the opportunity to take to task Republicans who were working to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.
He said he felt lucky he had the means to afford his child’s care, and that no parent should ever have to worry about how to afford their kid’s medical bills.
Wishing the best of luck to Jimmy, his wife Molly McNearney and of course, Billy.
Oh! And in case you’re wondering who’ll visit your TVs the rest of this week:
Wednesday: Neil Patrick Harris
Thursday: Octavia Spencer
