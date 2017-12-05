Starbucks is handing out $1 million in free gift cards in December

Starbucks has a holiday gift for you.

Because. Coffee.

Baristas are handing out $1 million in gift cards to shoppers in December.

That’s 50,000 gift cards at $20 each.

Maybe you’ll be one of the lucky ones who receives a gift card. But given that every other person in the world seems to be walking around carrying a Starbucks cup, I am guessing the odds are not in your favor.

You can increase your chances, according to the company, by looking for baristas at “community celebrations” like tree-lighting ceremonies and local caroling events.

More freebies

And it doesn’t stop at gift cards. Starbucks offers even more chances to score this month.

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 5 the Starbucks for Life sweepstakes returns. What is it? Well, anyone who makes a purchase using the Starbucks’ mobile app could win Starbucks for a week, month, year, or life.

Another perk that leads to more freebies: Make a purchase on the Starbucks mobile app or a registered Starbucks Card in December and you automatically earn Gold status in Starbucks Rewards for a year.

That means free food and free drinks after a certain number of purchases. To learn more visit starbucks.com/promo/giftofgold.

