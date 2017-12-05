NPR reporter's dubious 6-year-old pens hysterical letter to Santa

If you’ve been on Twitter today, you may have seen this trending moment where NPR reporter Sarah McCammon shared an image of her 6-year-old son’s doubtful letter to Santa Clause.

My 6yo Santa skeptic was told to write a letter to Santa at school. So he did… pic.twitter.com/XUFGMnXDFT — Sarah McCammon NPR (@sarahmccammon) December 3, 2017

Apparently, he and his classmates had to write a letter to Santa, and well… he seemed less than thrilled, to say the least.

“Dear Santa,” he started.

“Santa Im only doing this for the class. I know your notty list is emty. And your good list is emty. and your life is emty. You dont know the trouble Ive had in my life. Good bye.

“love

“Im not telling you my name”

OK. Wow.

First of all, this kid is amazing, and he’s definitely going places.

Second, his mom’s response is equally as funny. Apparently the “troubles” in his life include, primarily, his brother’s existence, according to McCammon, who then asks the Twittersphere to not call Child Protective Services on her.

PS – the "troubles" in his life? His brother. Don't call child services. 😂 — Sarah McCammon NPR (@sarahmccammon) December 3, 2017

Some of the responses are pure gold

People clearly had a ball with this tweet.

Like this person, who quoted Will Ferrell in “Elf” when he tells the mall Santa, “You sit on a throne of lies!”

Or this person, who vividly imagines the real Santa’s response to such a bold letter:

(Scene: North Pole. Santa reads this letter. His lower lip quivers)

Santa: Maybe my life IS emty…

(a single tear courses down his face) https://t.co/lUIL4DuR9Q — Emily Dagger (@AbbottRabbit) December 4, 2017

Or this person, who found camaraderie with the 6-year-old through their mutual disbelief:

apparently i've been keepin it real / grouchy since 1st grade. pic.twitter.com/RKmy2ULFl6 — Stark Ave (@FelixFardo) December 31, 2014

Or this genius who found a way to incorporate a scene from The Christmas Story:

“You don’t know the trouble I’ve had in my life…” pic.twitter.com/uP8nrDvJOz — Charles Brand (@etdweasel) December 4, 2017

I guess if this proves anything, it’s that kids can always make you smile, right?

