NPR reporter's dubious 6-year-old pens hysterical letter to Santa

Christmas Child Write Letter to Santa Claus, Kid in Santa Hat Writing Wish List, unfocused lights background

Humor

If you’ve been on Twitter today, you may have seen this trending moment where NPR reporter Sarah McCammon shared an image of her 6-year-old son’s doubtful letter to Santa Clause.

Apparently, he and his classmates had to write a letter to Santa, and well… he seemed less than thrilled, to say the least.

“Dear Santa,” he started.

“Santa Im only doing this for the class. I know your notty list is emty. And your good list is emty. and your life is emty. You dont know the trouble Ive had in my life. Good bye.

“love

“Im not telling you my name

Credit: Giphy

OK. Wow.

First of all, this kid is amazing, and he’s definitely going places.

Second, his mom’s response is equally as funny. Apparently the “troubles” in his life include, primarily, his brother’s existence, according to McCammon, who then asks the Twittersphere to not call Child Protective Services on her.

Some of the responses are pure gold

People clearly had a ball with this tweet.

Like this person, who quoted Will Ferrell in “Elf” when he tells the mall Santa, “You sit on a throne of lies!”

Or this person, who vividly imagines the real Santa’s response to such a bold letter:

Or this person, who found camaraderie with the 6-year-old through their mutual disbelief:

Or this genius who found a way to incorporate a scene from The Christmas Story:

I guess if this proves anything, it’s that kids can always make you smile, right?

