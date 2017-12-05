Melissa Rauch of 'Big Bang Theory' has given birth to a baby girl

‘Big Bang Theory’ actress Melissa Rauch gave birth to a baby girl, Sadie, on Dec. 4, and I think I can speak for the whole world when I say we are SO happy for her.

She made the announcement yesterday via Instagram, where she captioned:

“I am beyond over the moon to share that our beautiful baby girl, Sadie Rauch, has arrived and our hearts are bursting at the seams with love for her. I will never take for granted the difficult road it took to get here. To those on that road: I’m sending you so much love today and always.”

"I am beyond over the moon to share that our beautiful baby girl, Sadie Rauch, has arrived and our hearts are bursting at the seams with love for her. I will never take for granted the difficult road it took to get here. To those on that road: I'm sending you so much love today and always."

This past July, Melissa announced her pregnancy in an essay for Glamour magazine, where she also spoke about her experience with miscarriage and the heartache and fear it leaves lingering.

She in part wrote:

“She is extremely overjoyed, but if she’s being honest, due to the fact that she had a miscarriage the last time she was pregnant, she’s pretty much terrified at the moment that it will happen again…”

But like so many other strong women, Rauch let her pain be a force for good for so many other mothers going through similar struggles. In October of 2017, she and her celebrity friends created a PSA video campaign in honor of Pregnancy Loss Awareness month.

In honor of #pregnancylossawarenessmonth this amazing group of women and I made a video for all those out there who are going through the heartbreak of this now or who have gone through it in the past. Please check out the link in my bio for the full video on @glamourmag You are not alone. ❤️ A post shared by Melissa Rauch (@themelissarauch) on Oct 16, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

Congratulations, Melissa! You deserve all the happiness in the world, and thanks for being there for so many other mothers.

