Kesha reminds us to be kind to ourselves this holiday season

Sometimes the most difficult part about this time of year is when you struggle with anxiety, addiction, depression or mental illness and are constantly reminded of how you’re supposed to be: joyous, happy, merry and bright.

Kesha, who has sought help for her eating disorder, penned an essay for Time magazine, and in it, she described how the holidays are especially challenging:

“Around the holidays, I often feel like I’m supposed to be everywhere, with everyone — all with the added guilt that it’s the season of giving. To fight this, I’ve developed a mantra: It’s not selfish to take time for yourself.”

Be kind to yourself

Kesha wrote that you can take a walk in nature, you can reach out to a friend or a therapist and you can download meditation apps to your phone. She favors ones like “Calm”‘ and “End Anxiety.”

You might get pressure to go out and do this and do that with seasonal food, drinks and gifts. To that, she says:

"It's not your responsibility to try to make the whole world happy. Especially since sometimes it's not that easy to make yourself happy, either…" "So don't ask yourself things like 'It's almost Christmas, why am I not happy?' That can turn into a shame cycle. It's just another day — don't put unrealistic expectations on it, and don't beat yourself up."

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Wise words.

It’s impossible to try and please everyone else around you, she writes. But you can improve the quality of your relationships by improving the quality of relationship you have with yourself she continues. “If you take a little time for yourself, you will actually be much better company for those around you.”

Read, the full essay here, and check out the other essays that Time, in partnership with Sheryl Sandberg’s initiative, OptionB.Org, commissioned from influential people who also have struggled during the holidays. Among the essayists are: Patton Oswalt, Katie Couric and Gabby Giffords.

