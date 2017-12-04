Harvard study: More than half of U.S. kids will be obese by 35

Statistics on childhood obesity are disheartening.

Harvard researchers say that a disservice has been done by not looking far enough into the future. That future is even more depressing with 57 percent of U.S. children and teens becoming obese by age 35, Harvard researchers said in a study released in the New England Journal of Medicine this month.

What we can do about it

Lead author Zachary Ward, a researcher at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told USA TODAY:

“This study is the first to make precise predictions for today’s generation of children.”

About half of the people who will be obese at 35 are obese at 20, Ward said.

Ward recommended stepped-up obesity prevention, even from the infancy.

The study did not look at underlying causes.

Could childhood obesity risk depression later in life?

