'Hamilton' star Lin-Manuel Miranda announces second baby on Twitter

“Hamilton’ star Lin-Manuel Miranda announced he’s going to be a father again in the most thrilling way.
First he retweeted this photo of he and his wife, Vanessa Nadal, from the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards red carpet, with what looked like a very real baby bump:
Fans began to ask does this mean, Vanessa is pregnant?
And Miranda, 37, confirmed it:
Miranda has a 3-year-old son, Sebastian, who he told fans on Twitter can’t wait for a sibling.
Miranda and Nadal are currently in London preparing for the premiere of Hamilton: An American Musical at the Victoria Palace Theatre.
Meanwhile, the Hamilton Touring company in the U.S. is wrapping up a three-month stint at the Los Angeles Pantages Theater. The tour moves to San Diego next, and then on to Tempe, Arizona, where it will play for three weeks at the Gammage Theater.
