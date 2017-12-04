This content has been removed as it did not meet editorial standards.
Latest
Safety Tips and Product Recalls 7hr ago
Harvard study: More than half of U.S. kids will be obese by 35
Statistics on childhood obesity are disheartening. Harvard researchers say that a disservice has been done by not looking far enough into the (…)
News 7hr ago
Kesha reminds us to be kind to ourselves this holiday season
Sometimes the most difficult part about this time of year is when you struggle with anxiety, addiction, depression or mental illness (…)
News 11hr ago
'Hamilton' star Lin-Manuel Miranda announces second baby on Twitter
“Hamilton’ star Lin-Manuel Miranda announced he’s going to be a father again in the most thrilling way. First he (…)
Parenting 2d ago
6 totally scientific reasons babies born in December rock
So you’re having your baby during one of the busiest months of the year? Yay! You’re giving the BEST present to yourself. (…)
Trending 4d ago
Mom warns against kissing babies after son gets herpes on toe
Anyone and everyone who has kissed a baby without asking the mom or dad’s permission: STOP IT. RIGHT. NOW. You’re not in (…)
Parenting 4d ago
10 ways to say 'no' this holiday. Because you have enough to do!
If you haven’t actually had to say “no” most of this year, you’re probably a master in the art of avoidance: (…)
Your Money 4d ago
11 STEM toys you should absolutely buy your kids for the holidays
Hoping to buy something of actual value for your kids this holiday season? Well, thanks to our friend Julie MacDougall at (…)
Your Money 4d ago
You can order a 12-foot-long, family-sized bed. Seriously.
I don’t even know how to begin this story because I just really cannot fathom a 12-FOOT-LONG BED. But, by the power vested in me, I (…)
Holidays 5d ago
25 places to hide your Elf on the Shelf this holiday season
BEHOLD! December is upon us. In addition to hot cocoa, holiday movies, dazzling lights and mad dashes to the mall to pick up that last (…)
Humor 5d ago
Ridiculous holiday dog gifts you have to see to believe
Surveys show the vast majority of dog owners buy Christmas gifts for their hairy, low-to-the-ground family members. Spend five minutes in (…)
Comments