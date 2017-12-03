6 totally scientific reasons babies born in December rock

So you’re having your baby during one of the busiest months of the year?

Yay!

You’re giving the BEST present to yourself.

It’s such a cozy month. And you’re snuggling up to the best cozy bunny in the whole world. You did good mom and dad. There are other reasons to love having a December baby.

Science says so.

Science and, you know, facts. Not other ridiculous stuff you’ll find on the internet like December-born babies are open-hearted fairy whisperers — which may or may not be true — but it’s really hard for the rest of us to find an apt Hallmark card or gift to get for you and your baby.

December baby anxieties

We know parents of December babies have concerns about your child’s birthday falling so close to Christmas and your little one getting the dreaded birthday/Christmas combo present. Or just as bad: wrapped in Christmas paper!

All we can say is that sucks and anyone who does that deserves a lump of coal in his/her stocking.

We also know that you fear hosting a December birthday party and that no one will come. But as a mother of three girls, I’ve come to December parties. I’ve also come to the parties that were held during winter break — yes, please — we NEED something to do! We’re there to celebrate the child, whether the party is held before his/her actual birthday, around that time, or a month later.

6 reasons your December baby is a real rock star!

1. They REALLy ARE special.

December babies are rare, particularly if they were born Dec. 24th or Dec. 25th, which are the rarest of all birthdays.

2. They are less irritable.

A study presented at the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology asked 366 university students about their temperaments. The findings were that those born in summer tended to be moody. But the winter-born, were steady. In particular, December-born showed fewer temper tantrums.

Maybe because they had all that practice feigning good manners with Christmas-wrapped birthday presents, hmmm? 3. They aren’t as likely to contract major diseases. If this doesn’t give you bragging rights for your December born baby, I don’t know what will.

Researchers at the Columbia University Department of Medicine looked at records for 1.75 million patients born between 1900 and 2000 who were treated at the medical center.

They looked at 1,668 diseases and birth months and other factors, such as exercise and diet. Check out the handy chart that the Washington Post created that shows how December babies aren’t likely to contract most major diseases.

4. They are more likely to live to 100. Every parent just wants to outlive their child. The chances are greater with a December-born baby. Babies born the last month of the year are more likely to live the longest. The Journal of Aging Research said a German study found that December-born have a “significantly higher risk of surviving up to age 105-plus compared to the June-born.”

5. Boys are more likely to left-handed

Boys born in December are more likely to be left-handed.

Psychologists at the University of Vienna found more boys born from October to February were left handed. The cause is still being researched. But the left-handedness is rare, again making this December baby special.

6. Younger kid, smarter kid

One anxiety among parents is that when a December-born child starts school, he or she would be the youngest in the class and that will hurt the child socially and academically. Studies say otherwise.

In fact, two economists found that more mature students didn’t have the edge in kindergarten or later in middle school. Other studies also showed that in time, it’s the younger “strivers” who have the edge in the long-term.

