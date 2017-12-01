You can order a 12-foot-long, family-sized bed. Seriously.

I don’t even know how to begin this story because I just really cannot fathom a 12-FOOT-LONG BED.
But, by the power vested in me, I announce: It is true.
Peace out, days of being cramped and squished. And HELLO wide-open sea of sheets!
According to the company site, Ace Collection‘s extra-wide bed concept started five years ago when “a client wanted a bed large enough to fit all of her children, while she read them a bedtime story.”
The family-sized mattress is 80″ long and 144″ wide.
If you need a frame of reference:
Queens are 80″ long and 60″ wide
Kings are 80″ long and 75″ wide.
So that’s no tiny increase we’re talking about!
To jump from 5-feet-wide for a queen, to 6.33 feet for a king is pretty solid. Most consider kings a luxury, right? So to then jump to 12 -dang-feet-wide for the family! That’s nearly doubling!
I feel like you could fit a whole school in that bed.
Not that I’m complaining, I love big beds.
But don’t forget about the sheets and the frame
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but a custom-sized mattress requires custom-sized frames and sheets, too. So you’re pretty much confined to what the mattress seller offers.
Here’s the price break down:
- Mattress: $2,750 – $4,054
- Mattress topper: $500
- Frame: $600 – $5,000
- Bed skirts: $330
- Mattress protector: $360
- Fitted sheet: $360
- Sheet set: $880
- Duvet cover: $530
- Duvet insert: $850 – $1,870
I know, such a buzzkill, right?
Still, it might be worth saving those pennies for! At least you now have something new to fantasize about in the meantime…
