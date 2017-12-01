Mom warns against kissing babies after son gets herpes on toe

Anyone and everyone who has kissed a baby without asking the mom or dad’s permission: STOP IT. RIGHT. NOW.

You’re not in trouble. I’m guilty of it, too.

But it is seriously dangerous. And if you don’t believe me, I’m pretty sure this story and these horrifying photos of a baby suffering through herpetic whitlow on his toe will convince you.

Christa Valdez’s story on the Pregnancy Corner Facebook page documents her three-week nightmare of trying to cure what she thought was a severe rash on her son Ostiano’s toe.

In four days, she said she visited five doctors in three cities. All apparently diagnosed him with type 1 herpes, called herpetic whitlow.

According to PubMed: “Herpetic whitlow is a painful cutaneous infection that most commonly affects the distal phalanx of the fingers and occasionally the toes. It is caused by herpes simplex virus (HSV) types 1 or 2.

How babies can get type 1 herpes

The cause? She said a doctor at the children’s hospital claimed someone carrying the virus must have kissed Ostiano. Next, her son must have put his hands in his mouth — as babies are wont to do — and then touched his toes, which likely had a small cut, allowing the bacteria to enter.

The really crappy part of it all, and likely why Christa and other moms get so frustrated about people (loved ones, included!) kissing their children, is her son’s toe health got worse before it got better, and Christa simply had to wait it out, unable to quell the situation.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the All The Moms email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Pictures showed blistering skin, raw and gushing with gooey, yellow puss. We’re talking severe.

So from here on out, take a hint! When a mom says “no thanks” to you kissing her baby, it means back the eff off!

After three weeks, Christa said Ostiano’s toe finally started getting better. Now, she wrote, she hopes a silver lining from this heinous incident can be spreading awareness that:

A: caution should be taken when kissing babies, and

caution should be taken when kissing babies, and B: people shouldn’t write-off moms who reject the smooch.

“We’re not ‘stuck up’ or ‘stingy’ with our babies, we’re just trying to protect them!” she said.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

An open letter to NICU nurses: You mean more than you know

Scientists may have discovered the cause of stillbirths

How do I talk to my kids about prescription drugs and the dangers of taking opioids?

I was somebody’s mom: How my miscarriage hurt and healed