Trucks for Max: Tonka sending custom toy trucks to brother with disability after sister's viral request

On Wednesday, a woman made a post inquiring about a very specific blue Tonka Hummer truck toy built in the year 2000 that she and her family collect to gift to her 25-year-old brother, who has physical and mental disabilities, every year at Christmas.

Cassie Gretschel, 30, told Buzzfeed that this specific truck is durable, doesn’t have rubber tires that fall off easily, and has levers and hooks on it that make it friendly to her brother Max’s disability. And now, he’s basically obsessed with only this truck, which she describes as “mission impossible” to find.

A sister’s desperate plea

She even wrote that her family has purchased the truck for him the past 17 years, and that he can tell when she’s tried to make him “resin cast copies.”

The post took off immediately, with people on Reddit scouring the Internet and their homes for the exact truck Cassie needed.

Tonka to the rescue!

Not long after, Tonka discovered the request. The company posted on Facebook, saying it would search its warehouses worldwide to find and send Max the truck.

Talk about the power of social media!

BUT WAIT. It gets even better.

On Thursday, a spokeswoman from Tonka’s marketing department, Jessica Gonzalez, told All the Moms the company was sending three employees to begin searching.

ALSO, she said Tonka was currently building 10 customized toy trucks to Max’s specifications.

“They will be blue, plastic tires (not rubber), have levers, and retractable hooks. Some will be steel items, some will be from our ‘Lights and Sounds’ line,” Gonzalez said.

The trucks should be delivered to Max soon. But who knows whether or not the family will keep it a secret until Christmas. And even then: Will they gift them all at once? Or spread it out?

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see. Happy Christmas, Max.

We’ve reached out to Cassie, but she was not immediately available for comment.

Check back for additional details and pictures of the finalized Tonka trucks as updates become available.

