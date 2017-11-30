25 places to hide your Elf on the Shelf this holiday season

BEHOLD! December is upon us.

In addition to hot cocoa, holiday movies, dazzling lights and mad dashes to the mall to pick up that last present you forgot, you also have to figure out a bazillion and one places to hide your kids’ beloved “Elf on the Shelf.”

It was so cute and such a good idea at first. What a great holiday tradition!

Now it’s just another task on the to-do list.

Don’t worry, parents. We get it. So whether you place the elf somewhere every day of the month or only for a week or two, we’ve got you covered.

Here are 25 places to hide your Elf on the Shelf:

1. Above the stockings

Difficulty level: EASY.

OK, duh. I know. This is an easy one. But kids get grumpy when they can’t find stuff right away!

2. Inside the holiday wreath

Difficulty level: MEDIUM.

Depending on how or where your wreath is located or how large or small it is, kids may have a hard time finding it.

3. Inside the family photo area

Difficulty level: HARD.

Unless you have a tradition of decorating the photo area with photos, I’m betting your kid rarely frequents the area! Heck, throw a frame around the little guy. #Camouflage

4. Tucked in the kids’ toys



Difficulty level: HARD.

Sure, the kids play with their toys all the time. But tucking the little elf neatly into a toy box, or buried at the bottom of it? I just don’t have faith that kids will be patient enough to dig through.

5. Poppin’ out of a Rice Krispie cereal box

Difficulty level: EASY.

All the cutting and positioning will require a considerable amount of time and skill, so you better display that cereal-eating elf proudly! This should get a good laugh and low stress because the kids should find it quickly. Maybe snap a pic of the perfection before the kids get to it.

6. Scaling the wall with bows

Difficulty level: HARD.

The obviousness of this display is what will make it so difficult. What kid would think the family elf would “hide” in such an open space?

7. Scaling the tree

Difficulty level: HARD.

Most trees have five million and three ornaments, to be exact. Adding an elf to the mix will likely blend in and the hope, be nearly invisible.

8. On the coffee table display

Difficulty level: EASY.

Especially if you have a little tray or decorations that draw attention to the area, kids should find this relatively quickly!

9. In the crafts area

Difficulty level: MEDIUM.

If you simply put him in the crafts area, this might be hard. But if you create a little display, like the one below where the elf is shown painting, it will be easier!

10. In the bathroom, getting ready

Difficulty level: EASY.

I’m going to go out on a limb here and assume your kids brush their teeth and maybe even shower in the morning. Please say yes. If that’s correct, they’ll have no problem finding the elf.

11. Hanging from the curtains

Difficulty level: HARD.

You may have to hint to them to look upward!

12. Working out on the kitchen counter or table

Difficulty level: EASY.

What a funny little surprise it will be to see the elf get his arm day on! Let’s be honest, elf needs arm day.

13. Zip lining to the tree

Difficulty level: EASY.

This is as obvious as a display can get if you have the elf ziplining across the room to the tree. But this is a lot of work, too! Maybe save this for the grand finale. Or at least wait until you have a bunch of people over so you can show off.

14. Stealing from the piggy bank

Difficulty level: MEDIUM.

This might be hard if you don’t readily display the piggy bank, so move it to a spot that’s easily accessible. And uh, maybe consider putting a “just kidding” note on the elf so the kids don’t actually think he’s a thief.

15. In mom’s bathroom near the bathtub for a spa day

Difficulty level: HARD.

Unless you regularly hide the elf in your private bedroom and bathroom, you’ll probably want to give your kids a hint on this one.

16. Flying near a major walkway

Difficulty level: EASY.

Use some clear string, make a paper plane and let the let the elf soar! Place this somewhere the kids pass by every morning.

17. In the popcorn bowl

Difficulty level: MEDIUM.

Forgot to place the elf one morning? No worries. Tell the kids the elf went out for a day trip and will return home in the evening. Then at night, pop some popcorn and then invite the kids into the kitchen to surprise them with the elf’s return!

18. Hanging down from the chimney

Difficulty level: MEDIUM.

Again, sometimes the more “simple” the spot, the more difficult it is to find the elf.

19. Posing with a photo backdrop

Difficulty level: EASY.

Got a cute marquee board? Or even a little whiteboard? Write a cute little message instructing the kids to take an “elfie!” What a fun way for the kids to interact with their elf. This could be a fun first one!

20. Hiding in the presents

Difficulty level: MEDIUM.

If you’ve got lots of presents with intricate patterns of wrapping paper, this might be quite difficult for the little ones to handle. Hints are always helpful.

21. Hiding on – or eating – the ginger bread house

Difficulty level: EASY.

Did your kids make a ginger bread house? If yes, then the elf definitely wants to start munchin’ on it.

22. Putting a movie on

Difficulty level: MEDIUM.

Sometimes DVD players are stored in entertainment centers, which can make this hiding spot difficult. Try to find some way to draw attention to the area.

23. Hiding in the holiday decor

Difficulty level: MEDIUM.

How often do your kids check out the decor in the house? That’ll help you determine how many, if any, hints you should give them.

24. Coloring

Difficulty level: EASY.

Grab the kids’ favorite coloring book and pop it open! Just make sure the elf is coloring on a page your kids wanted to color.

25. Playing Twister

Difficulty level: EASY.

Like the cereal box, this requires some work. So display it somewhere the kids will definitely see.

