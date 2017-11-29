We're not crying, you are! Daughter gets birthday flowers, love note from her dad who died

Do you have your box of tissues?

Even the most stoic of you might want to have it nearby for this.

You can always find something to cry about over at the Facebook page, Love What Matters. Sometimes the submitted posts elicit the ugly cry. Sometimes the happy cry.

This little gem might bring on both.

Bailey Sellers’ dad died when she was 16 from cancer. But as her submitted post reads, he pre-paid for flowers that she would receive every year on her birthday.

Awesome. Sad. Amazing.

That’s how she ended up getting a beautiful bouquet of purple flowers on her 21st birthday.

The handwritten letter is the gut punch…

So maybe you’re not crying yet. But how about this:

The flowers came with a handwritten letter adorned with butterfly stickers and the purest words:

“I want you to always respect your momma and be true to yourself. Be happy and live life to the fullest. I will still be with you through every milestone, just look around and there I will be.”

It was signed, “I love you Boo Boo and Happy Birthday!”

I don’t want to live in this world if your eyes aren’t at least a little wet after reading about Boo Boo and her daddy.

Editor’s Note: The editor cried while editing this story. That is all.

