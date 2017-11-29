The lone daughter in this family Christmas photo is too funny

Take note, parents. Traditional Christmas-card photos are OUT. Don’t even think about matching sweaters and fireside poses. Why? Because clearly: funny — but brutal — cards ARE IN.

This newsflash comes after an absolutely insane (good insane) social media response to Emily Seawright’s tweet on Nov. 25, saying “my family’s Christmas card this year lmao.”

my family's Christmas card this year lmao pic.twitter.com/A2L7wfsprN — Emily Seawright (@cantseawright) November 26, 2017

Literally, this is the funniest and most tragic thing I’ve seen all week.

Let’s just break this down for a hot sec.

You’ve got, presumably, Emily’s parents and their dog holding a sign saying “Excited.”

For what, you ask? Well look to the right.

You’ll see a cute, young couple holding a sign saying “Engaged,” and then another couple to their right (with their daughter) holding a sign saying “Expecting.”

Ahh, cute.

But then you’ve got Emily over on the far right side by her lonesome, holding a sign saying “Emily.”

Yup, that’s right. No big news for this girl, apparently. She’s just Emily.

But hey! She’s going totally viral. As of Wednesday, Nov. 29, she had about 54,000 retweets and 324,000 likes on Twitter.

They weren’t the first family to do this

As I read through Emily’s tweets today, I noticed she called out some media outlets who were incorrectly stating Emily originated the idea. Nope, she said. It was a brilliant idea courtesy of the “egg salad man.”

Who the heck is the egg salad man, I thought?

Well lo and behold, someone in the comments was kind enough to link to the egg salad man himself.

He must really like egg salad.

He was even a repeat offender!! pic.twitter.com/oTDGflf5pq — Brant Gressel (@brantmgressel) November 28, 2017

To whoever came up with the idea, I say brava! Thank you for the hearty laugh.

