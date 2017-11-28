The cute reason a couple is naming their baby after Olive Garden

Arkansas couple Justin and Jordan Garton were determined to win one of Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Passes. In 2015, money was tight for the newlyweds.

Scoring the highly coveted $100 pasta pass, which goes on sale once a year, means unlimited pasta, soup, and the Olive Garden’s signature never-ending salad and bread sticks for two months.

Jordan Garton, 26, “watched the online countdown and clicked as fast as she could,” she told Arkansas Online.

The couple received seven weeks of meals. (She liked the ravioli di portobello, her husband, 28, the braised beef and tortelloni.) They ate there almost every night and saved money on groceries by eating the leftovers for lunch. The friendly faces of the wait staff took the sting out of a rough financial time. The couple couldn’t foresee how meaningful that never-ending pasta pass would become.

“We didn’t realize just how smart of an investment it was until afterwards,” Jordan told the Arkansas news outlet.

The couple is pregnant with a girl and knew they wanted a name with an Italian flare to honor Jordan’s third-generation Italian-American background.

They considered Olive. Her name would have been Olive Garton!

They chose Olivia instead. Better, much better!

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the All The Moms email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Justin Garton tweeted a photo of a custom onesie a friend designed for the couple that looks very similar to the restaurant’s logo. The restaurant took notice and offered to send a special package for the baby.

We spent the first part of our lives loving @olivegarden , now we get to spend the rest of our lives loving Olivia Garton ☺🍝❤ #babyolivia #olivegarden #Italian #italianbaby pic.twitter.com/eDk61f870x — Justin Garton (@JustinGarton) November 20, 2017

Jordan Garton said some day she will tell her daughter how she came to choose her name. It will be a story of tough times and resilience.

“Just because life knocks you down, that doesn’t mean anything about who you are as a person.”

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

5 parenting moments you’ll NEVER see on Facebook. We hope.

Boy with autism gets huge surprise after his b-day party got no RSVP’s

Dad’s response to wife not keeping a cleaner house is THE best ever

Pluck your preschooler’s mustache? Mom rages over ‘Parents’ article on lip grooming