Meghan Markle won't be a princess, but she'll be a role model

The country — nay, the world — has been obsessed with the recent engagement of Prince Harry to American actress Meghan Markle.

And for good reason. It’s a big freaking deal.

Even former U.S. President Barack Obama tweeted his and wife Michelle’s congrats.

Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement. We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 27, 2017

But according to various news sources such as BBC, People Magazine and CNN, she won’t be able to call herself Princess Meghan. Ever. #Bummer

The reason? She wasn’t born of royal blood. That might be difficult for Americans to understand. But apparently Kate Middleton set the precedent at the time of her marriage to Prince William.

Much like parents like to treat the younger child the exact same way as they did the elder, i.e. “You can’t get your ear pierced until you’re 15 because that’s how old your sister was when she got her ears pierced,” so will Meghan be treated.

She will likely be known as Her Royal Highness Princess Harry of Wales. Hey, I’d still take that…

It’s STILL a big deal

She will be the first American ever to marry into the British royal family and the first American to bare the HRH title.

Clarence House has announced the two’s wedding for spring 2018. If nothing else, we are looking forward to seeing pictures of all of the crazy hats and attire at the ceremony.

Markle’s background outside of acting

To look at her bio on IMDB, it becomes clear she is more than an actress. She’s an advocate for humanitarian causes, ran her own website called ‘The Tig’ and is a self-proclaimed avid foodie.

What must it be like to marry a prince?

It’s a fantasy all little girls have probably entertained at one point in their little lives. Nowadays, they are given so much more encouragement to dream of other things, like becoming an astronaut or a scientist or heck, a wrestling champion, whatever they want; but still, there’s something alluring about the idea of being a royal and living in a palace.

She will, by the way, still live in a palace.

Society takes cues from these women of what remarkable things women in positions of power and privilege can accomplish. From Princess Diana to Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle is joining an impressive lineup.

And we have no doubt she will be an absolutely amazing role model for young women worldwide — as she already has been.

In a Nov. 8 column for Elle UK, Markle wrote:

“With fame comes opportunity, but it also includes responsibility – to advocate and share, to focus less on glass slippers and more on pushing through glass ceilings. And, if I’m lucky enough, to inspire.”

We couldn’t agree more.

So she may not be Princess Meghan, but I, for one, am excited to watch her journey and see what amazing things this woman does in this new royal world she’s entering.

