More than 50 best holiday gift cards with bonus offers, deals

Gift cards are among the most requested gifts. Yes, it’s impersonal, but the people want what they want.

Here’s the thing: Gifters need not give without getting. #TreatYourself

We’ve rounded up more than 50 holiday gift card deals from the nation’s most popular restaurants and retailers with bonus offers.

Some things to remember:

Most gift cards must be purchased by Dec. 31, although some promos end earlier.

The special offers are usually not gift cards, but “bonus cards” offering “bucks,” rewards or discounts toward future purchases.

gift cards, but “bonus cards” offering “bucks,” rewards or discounts toward future purchases. Gift cards are usually non-refundable.

Most gift cards must be used within a year.

Cinema

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Buy: $50 gift card Get: $10 Snack Pass

Cinemark Theatres Buy: $35 gift card Get: $5 concession bonus coupon

Harkins Theatres Buy: $25 gift card Get: Free medium popcorn



Regal Cinemas Buy: $50 gift card Get: $10 concessions bonus card



Clothing

Children’s Place Buy: $40 gift card Get: $10 off coupon

DSW Buy: $100 gift card Get: $20 bonus card. Earn additional $5 bonus card for each $50 spent in gift cards over the $100 threshold.



Restaurants

Abuelo’s Buy: $50 gift card Get: $10 bonus card

Applebee’s Buy $50 gift card Get: $10 bonus card



Benihana Buy: $50 gift card Get $10 promo card



Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the All The Moms email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

BJ’s Restaurant Brewhouse Buy: $100 gift card/$50 Get: $25 bonus card and 20 percent off VIP card/$10 and 20 percent VIP card

Bonefish Grill Buy: $50 gift card Get: $10 bonus card



Chick-fil-A Buy: $8 2018 calendar Get: Free food or drink each month



Chili’s Buy: $50 gift card Get: $10 bonus Card

Chipotle Mexican Grill Buy: $30 gift card – purchase from Nov. 20 through Dec. 24. Get: BOGO free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos with gift card receipt through Dec. 31.



Grimaldi’s Coal Brick-Oven Pizzeria Buy: $50 gift card/$100 gift card Get: $10 bonus card/$20 bonus card

IHOP Buy: $25 gift card Get: $5 coupon

Jamba Juice Buy: $25 gift card Get: $5 off first purchase in 2018



Longhorn Steakhouse Get: $25 gift card Buy: $5 bonus card



Morton’s The Steakhouse Buy: $250 gift card Get: $50 reward card

Noodles & Company Buy: $25 gift card Get: $5 bonus card



Ocean Prime Buy: $100 gift card Get: $25 bonus card

Olive Garden Buy: $50 Get: $10 bonus card



Outback Steakhouse Buy: $50 gift card Get: $10 bonus card

Panera Bread Buy: $50 gift card Get: $10 bonus card



Red Robin Buy: $50 gift card/$25 Get: $10 bonus buck reward/$5



Ruby Tuesday Buy: $50 gift card Get: $15 bonus coupon



Shoney’s Buy: $25 gift card Get: $5 Shoney’s Bucks

Smashburger Buy: $50 gift card/$25 Get: $15 Smash Bucks/$5

Steak ‘n Shake Buy: $20 gift card Get: $5 certificate

Taco Bell Buy: $25 gift card Get: Free combo meal



Texas Roadhouse Buy: $30 gift card Get: $5 bonus eGift card

T.G.I. Friday’s Buy: $25 gift card Get: Bonus bites card worth $5 to $25 and a free Redbox

Tony Roma’s Buy: $50 gift card Get: $15 Roma Bucks

Village Inn Buy: $25 gift card Get: $5 promo card



Wendy’s Buy: $2 Frosty Key Tag Get: Free Jr. Frosty with any purchase in 2018



White Castle Buy: $25 gift card Get: $5 promo card

Yard House Buy: $50 gift card Get: $10 bonus card



Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

17 frugal tips for your holiday gift-giving budget

Afraid the end is near? Costco sells 3 emergency kits like no big deal

Cyber Monday 2017: Amazon’s don’t-miss toy deals

American Girl pop-up stores return for holiday 2017’s must-have dolls