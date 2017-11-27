More than 50 best holiday gift cards with bonus offers, deals

USA Today

Find the holiday gift cards with bonus offers on AlltheMoms.com.

Your Money

Gift cards are among the most requested gifts. Yes, it’s impersonal, but the people want what they want.

Here’s the thing: Gifters need not give without getting. #TreatYourself 

We’ve rounded up more than 50 holiday gift card deals from the nation’s most popular restaurants and retailers with bonus offers.

Some things to remember:

  • Most gift cards must be purchased by Dec. 31, although some promos end earlier.
  • The special offers are usually not gift cards, but “bonus cards” offering “bucks,” rewards or discounts toward future purchases.
  • Gift cards are usually non-refundable.
  • Most gift cards must be used within a year.

Cinema

  • Regal Cinemas
    • Buy: $50 gift card
    • Get: $10 concessions bonus card

Clothing

  • Children’s Place
    • Buy: $40 gift card
    • Get: $10 off coupon
  • DSW
    • Buy: $100 gift card
    • Get: $20 bonus card. Earn additional $5 bonus card for each $50 spent in gift cards over the $100 threshold.

Restaurants

  • Benihana
    • Buy: $50 gift card
    • Get $10 promo card

  • Chick-fil-A
    • Buy: $8 2018 calendar
    • Get: Free food or drink each month

  • Chili’s
    • Buy: $50 gift card
    • Get: $10 bonus Card
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill
    • Buy: $30 gift card – purchase from Nov. 20 through Dec. 24.
    • Get: BOGO free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos with gift card receipt through Dec. 31.

  • Red Robin
    • Buy: $50 gift card/$25
    • Get: $10 bonus buck reward/$5

  • Wendy’s
    • Buy: $2 Frosty Key Tag
    • Get: Free Jr. Frosty with any purchase in 2018

