More than 50 best holiday gift cards with bonus offers, deals

Gift cards are among the most requested gifts. Yes, it’s impersonal, but the people want what they want.
Here’s the thing: Gifters need not give without getting. #TreatYourself
We’ve rounded up more than 50 holiday gift card deals from the nation’s most popular restaurants and retailers with bonus offers.
Some things to remember:
- Most gift cards must be purchased by Dec. 31, although some promos end earlier.
- The special offers are usually not gift cards, but “bonus cards” offering “bucks,” rewards or discounts toward future purchases.
- Gift cards are usually non-refundable.
- Most gift cards must be used within a year.
Cinema
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
- Buy: $50 gift card
- Get: $10 Snack Pass
- Cinemark Theatres
- Buy: $35 gift card
- Get: $5 concession bonus coupon
- Harkins Theatres
- Buy: $25 gift card
- Get: Free medium popcorn
- Regal Cinemas
- Buy: $50 gift card
- Get: $10 concessions bonus card
Clothing
- Children’s Place
- Buy: $40 gift card
- Get: $10 off coupon
- DSW
- Buy: $100 gift card
- Get: $20 bonus card. Earn additional $5 bonus card for each $50 spent in gift cards over the $100 threshold.
Restaurants
- Abuelo’s
- Buy: $50 gift card
- Get: $10 bonus card
- Applebee’s
- Buy $50 gift card
- Get: $10 bonus card
- Benihana
- Buy: $50 gift card
- Get $10 promo card
- BJ’s Restaurant Brewhouse
- Buy: $100 gift card/$50
- Get: $25 bonus card and 20 percent off VIP card/$10 and 20 percent VIP card
- Bonefish Grill
- Buy: $50 gift card
- Get: $10 bonus card
- BRIO Tuscan Grille
- Buy: $100 gift card
- Get: $25 bonus Card
- Bruegger’s Bagels
- Buy: $25 gift card
- Get: $5 bakery bucks
- Buca di Beppo:
- Buy: $50 gift card
- Get: two $10 reward cards
- California Pizza Kitchen
- Buy: $100 gift card
- Get: $20 promo card
- Chick-fil-A
- Buy: $8 2018 calendar
- Get: Free food or drink each month
- Chili’s
- Buy: $50 gift card
- Get: $10 bonus Card
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Buy: $30 gift card – purchase from Nov. 20 through Dec. 24.
- Get: BOGO free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos with gift card receipt through Dec. 31.
- Denny’s
- Buy: $25 gift card
- Get: $50 in Denny’s coupons
- Einstein Bros. Bagels
- Buy: $25 gift card
- Get: $5 bonus card
- Fleming’s Steakhouse
- Buy: $100 gift card
- Get: $20 bonus card
- Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse
- Buy: $150 gift card
- Get: $25 holiday bonus card
- Grimaldi’s Coal Brick-Oven Pizzeria
- Buy: $50 gift card/$100 gift card
- Get: $10 bonus card/$20 bonus card
- IHOP
- Buy: $25 gift card
- Get: $5 coupon
- Jamba Juice
- Buy: $25 gift card
- Get: $5 off first purchase in 2018
- Longhorn Steakhouse
- Get: $25 gift card
- Buy: $5 bonus card
- Maggiano’s Little Italy
- Buy: $100 gift card
- Get: $20 bonus carad
- McCormick and Schmick’s
- Buy: $100 gift card
- Get: $20 reward card
- Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt
- Buy: $25 gift card
- Get: $5 bonus card
- Mimi’s Café
- Buy: $25 gift card
- Get: $5 gift certificate
- Morton’s The Steakhouse
- Buy: $250 gift card
- Get: $50 reward card
- Noodles & Company
- Buy: $25 gift card
- Get: $5 bonus card
- Ocean Prime
- Buy: $100 gift card
- Get: $25 bonus card
- Olive Garden
- Buy: $50
- Get: $10 bonus card
- Outback Steakhouse
- Buy: $50 gift card
- Get: $10 bonus card
- Panera Bread
- Buy: $50 gift card
- Get: $10 bonus card
- P.F. Chang’s China Bistro
- Buy: $100 gift card
- Get: $20 bonus card
- Potbelly Sandwich Shop
- Buy: $25 gift card
- Get: free sandwich ticket
- Red Lobster
- Buy: $25 gift card
- Get: $10 off coupon or free appetizer
- Shoney’s
- Buy: $25 gift card
- Get: $5 Shoney’s Bucks
- Smashburger
- Buy: $50 gift card/$25
- Get: $15 Smash Bucks/$5
- Steak ‘n Shake
- Buy: $20 gift card
- Get: $5 certificate
- Taco Bell
- Buy: $25 gift card
- Get: Free combo meal
- Texas Roadhouse
- Buy: $30 gift card
- Get: $5 bonus eGift card
- T.G.I. Friday’s
- Buy: $25 gift card
- Get: Bonus bites card worth $5 to $25 and a free Redbox
- Tony Roma’s
- Buy: $50 gift card
- Get: $15 Roma Bucks
- Village Inn
- Buy: $25 gift card
- Get: $5 promo card
- Wendy’s
- Buy: $2 Frosty Key Tag
- Get: Free Jr. Frosty with any purchase in 2018
- White Castle
- Buy: $25 gift card
- Get: $5 promo card
- Yard House
- Buy: $50 gift card
- Get: $10 bonus card
