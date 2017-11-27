5 parenting moments you'll NEVER see on Facebook. We hope.

Facebook has become a diary of sorts for me. It’s fun to look back with their “On this Day” feature and see what was happening in our family for any given day in a year.

I joined Facebook right after our youngest was born, and I’ll admit, it’s the closest thing he’ll ever have to a baby book.

Cute statuses come up like, “First day of school! First day of school!” and “No, the bank just called you to confirm the charges at the pet store weren’t fraudulent.”

I have a pretty good record of when my kids hit certain milestones, and a decent record of our family’s travels.

Of course, there’s a lot that doesn’t get put on Facebook, partially because life isn’t (or shouldn’t) be a reality TV show, and because most people I know aren’t huge fans of hanging their dirty laundry out for the internet to see.

So here are five moments you won’t see on most parents’ timelines.

They might be texts you receive from your friends or spouse, or they might be what you discuss over your next night out.

Frustration when there should be relaxation:

“Next year we’re going on vacation or we have to send the children somewhere. Fall break is the longest break.”

The mystery scent:

“Sniffing around the house…pretty sure I smell pee. Not sure where, and not sure whose, but I smell it.”

The daily grind, when nothing funny happens, just the drudgery of everyday:

“Out the door for the day. Late again, forgot a thing, yelled for no good reason. Glad I get to leave my house for eight hours.”

The tantrum, sometimes started by a child, sometimes finished by the parent:

“Neighbors, I apologize. Nothing to see here. Please disregard the wailing and gnashing of teeth you may have heard coming from my house. Kid is now calm, and I’m eating chocolate in the corner. It’s all good.”

And of course, the moments that make it all worth it (kind of):

“Mom! You’re the best mom ever.” “Well thanks, kid.” “I mean, there are probably better moms out there, but you’re the best one I’ve met in person.” Uh…thanks?

Yeah, Facebook, I don’t need moments like these popping up a year later, thank you very, very much.

