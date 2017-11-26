Cyber Monday 2017: Amazon's best early toy deals

Amazon’s Cyber Monday began Sunday night at 5 p.m. and it’s up against strong online competitor Walmart as the biggest online sales period of the year.

The online giant intends to win by breaking its previous record of 36 toys sold per second on mobile devices alone. That means big savings for moms and dads.

Here are early deals and more of what to expect Monday:

30 percent off select LEGO sets

The LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon 75105 Star Wars Toy, which includes 6 mini figures was $111.99 Sunday night (normally $149.099, a savings of 38 percent.)

50 percent off select Hasbro gaming, Nerf, and Play-doh

Nerf Nitro Flashfury Chaos, which shoots foam cars from blasters, is expected to be a top seller this year, and normally sells for $29.99. On Sunday night, the game was on sale for $21.59 but watch for possible deeper discounts on Monday.

The trampoline with safety enclosure and basketball hoop normally sales for $249, a savings of 27 percent.

$70 off on Piper Computer Kit

The kit is normally $299.99.

The Piper Computer Kit comes with everything you need to assemble your own computer and teaches kids engineering and programming while engaging kids in storyline through physical building. Shown here is the Raspberry Pi Edition of Minecraft.

The kit is normally $99.99 and allows kids to become a numbers master by adding, counting or multiplying to pop enough bubbles to free and unleash a lighting storm. (On Sunday night, this kit was actually $74.99 but Amazon is expected to boost the price sometime Monday, per its news release.)

