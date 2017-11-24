UPS drivers made a Facebook page for dogs they meet. We’re in love

This holiday season UPS drivers will be delivering packages of joy to homes in the form of electronics, toys and ugly Christmas sweaters.

But we’re most thankful for what these drivers are gifting us just by looking at our Facebook feed.

Every day, a new set of adorable mugs greet us as drivers complete their routes.

UPS Driver Sean McCarren formed a Facebook community, simply but aptly named UPS Dogs, in 2013. The community is devoted to crowd sourcing photos of dogs from around the United States.

“During each day, drivers encounter many dogs, most friendly and some not so nice. When time permits, drivers snap a photo and send it in to UPS Dogs. Our followers love the photos and the stories told as we share our love of these special relationships with these lovable creatures.”

The site, which is not connected to UPS corporate, now has 850,000 followers. McCarren told told BuzzFeed News that after 17 years on the job making four-legged friends is a primary perk.

“I wish we could just hang out with the families and their dogs all day, but it’s just not feasible.”

But through the ease of social media, McCarren did make it possible for us to hang out with dogs in all shapes and sizes all over the country.

Beware: For dog lovers this Facebook feed can be a real time suck. But an uplifting, sweet one.

They expect treats

They like to help

Puppies!

Unforgettable faces

Some dogs (and drivers) have stories to tell, not all happy

Word gets around, especially about treats

