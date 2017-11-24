What kids can teach us about the spirit of Christmas

The older our children get the more expensive Christmas seems to get.

But Christmas isn’t just about giving or receiving toys from St. Nick. Some kids don’t get a single gift under the tree on Christmas morning. That doesn’t stop them from experiencing the joy of Christmas.

A few years ago my oldest child sat in the adult service at church with my husband and me. During the service, our pastor announced a new holiday program called ‘The Blessing Tree.’

It’s the same idea as the Salvation Army’s ‘Christmas Tree Angel’ program. Members of our congregation sponsor children in our community to buy gifts for so they’ll have something special to unwrap Christmas morning.

My child’s Christmas wish:

Our 5-year-old asked us if we could help make sure Santa visits every child at our church. How do you say no to that?

We didn’t.

As a family, we browsed the decorated Christmas tree and selected ornaments with needs, wants and descriptions of two boys near his age.

Halfway through shopping, my son asked if we could tell Santa that it would be OK if he got fewer gifts so long as his ‘Blessing Tree’ boys got more gifts.

Yep, this mama’s eyes swelled gushingly full.

This little child of mine understood exactly why we were doing this. He thoughtfully and meticulously picked out gifts. We didn’t say no when asked to get undies and socks too. Everyone needs the essentials.

He also insisted on Christmas Eve pajamas for them, like the ones he gets from his Grandma. He wanted these two little boys, who stole our hearts, to experience everything wonderful about Christmas, just as he does.

He knew it wasn’t complete without friendship

Our son wrote sweet hand-written notes to both boys before we took the gifts to the church. They read:

“Dear friend, I asked my mom and dad to tell Santa not to give me so many gifts this year so he can give you more gifts. I hope you find it under your tree Christmas morning. I want you to know that I am your friend and if you need anything else, let me know. My mom doesn’t make very good cookies, but she makes good turkey so if you want some of that too, just let me know.” Jayden

I slipped in an extra gift or two when he wasn’t looking just so his Santa wish could come true. And a few of Grandma’s decorated sugar cookies.

This year he asked to bake sugar cookies for all of the kids on ‘The Blessing Tree,’ and by “we” I mean “grandma” because clearly, I’m no Betty Crocker.

And he’s insisting we get gifts for the moms and dads of the kids we chose, too. Bring on the water-works.

It’s important young children understand how to help make Christmas magical for others. My son taught me more about the spirit of giving that year than I ever learned in my 30-something years of life.

How you can help

You’ve seen them in the malls and department stores during Christmastime. And it’s really simple to help.

Salvation Army’s ‘Christmas Tree Angel’ program started in 1979 by Majors Charles and Shirley White while working at the Lynchburg, Virginia shopping mall.

They provided clothing and toys for more than 700 underprivileged children the first year. The name came from pictures of angels on Hallmark cards they used with children’s Christmas wishes on the inside.

They transferred to Nashville in 1982 and nearly all 50 states were participating. Today, we select a child (or children) from an angel tree and shop. We return the gifts where we took the tags from.

But, if you don’t have time to shop you can financially donate at the location most convenient for you and the Salvation Army will do the shopping for you for the children who were not selected. Find out more on the website.

How will you and your family pass along some cheer and goodwill this Christmas? Let us know, we would love to hear from you!

