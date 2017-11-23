7 tips for better Holiday photos this year, from a photographer

Moms, do you drive yourself insane year after year hoping, wishing and praying for that perfect holiday family photo? Do you find yourself doing the please-stand-still-don’t-hit-your-brother-smile-through-your-teeth song and dance to make it happen?

Well, don’t hold your breath, especially if you have young children.

As a photographer, I know it takes several clicks before we get even ONE usable (not perfect) photo when small children are involved. Sorry mom.

Here are 7 tips: Love the photos you get

Go for quality. Out-of-focus, bland, and tilted photos mean you picked the wrong photographer. Moms, be picky about who you hire.

Cheaper isn’t always better. Studios are limited on time, which means they might not be able to snap as many photos as it takes to get “the perfect” shot.

Have fun. If you aren’t comfortable with the photographer, it will show in your photos. Clearly I’m not happy with our photographer here, she just had me on my very pregnant stomach! #fail

It’s OK to interview and shop around. The more you genuinely like your your photographer, the more you will enjoy yourself and trust the photographer to do their job. That means you don’t have to worry.

Set the stage. Details, like backgrounds, can’t be fixed later. Even the most experienced photographer goofs on occasion. Check the scene more than once to ensure it’s to your liking.

It’s OK to suggest scene changes. Trust me, they will understand that you know your likes, dislikes and what’s best for your family.

Relax. Sometimes, we just need to go with the flow. Eliminate or limit distracting props. If you MUST have props, do those shots last.

Ask your photographer to build rapport with your children first. This allows photographers to get kids primed for taking photos.

Reward happy smiles

Tantrums WILL happen, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be prepared. Encourage and reward happy smiles with your child’s favorite snacks.

Kids need breaks. Take them. A quick breather with snacks can be just the boost young children need to get through a family photo session.

Expect the unexpected. You can’t control what kids do when you’re not looking. That doesn’t mean they won’t be great shots! Sometimes the unplanned moments are the best.

Ask your photographer if you can see the back of their camera. Reviewing footage from the shoot is never a bad idea. You may see a candid that you like more than a posed portrait.

Know your kid’s schedule. Last year we still couldn’t manage to get “the perfect” photo. Maybe that’s because no one had a nap. Children behave differently depending on the time of day.

Schedule around times when your children’s behavior is optimal. Make sure they are well rested and schedule around the times they are most amenable.

7 things to know BEFORE your photo shoot

Before you head out to meet your photographer here are 7 tips on what to wear:

Coordinate: Choose one color and then vary the hues or tones. Skip the patterns: It’s best to avoid “busy” patterns and go for subtle patterns. Certain lines or designs can actually distort the camera lens. Home decor: Decor is an indication of your family dynamic so pick colors that compliment your home. No cartoon characters: An alternative is choosing clothing in the character’s colors, like white polka dots on red for Minnie Mouse. It is also suggested to avoid clothing with large logos and brands. Accessorize: Add texture to your images by wearing hats, necklaces, scarfs and ties. Backdrop: Consider your backdrop because you don’t want to blend in and become floating heads. *If you are shooting on a green screen, make sure you do NOT wear green. Scene: Photos should be timeless, so think classic looks.

Here’s to hoping we don’t have to tell our tiny humans to quit picking their noses and to not eat that bug this year.

From our family at AllTheMoms.com to your family, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

