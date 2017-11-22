Missing a loved one this Thanksgiving? Set a place for them

Will this be your first holiday season without a loved one? It can be rough, but there are some things you can do to ease the pain of missing them.

My mother died in July of 2012 from colon cancer. Two months later, in September, my dear paw-paw, her father, also passed away. It was a very difficult time for our family and it happened just as we were about to enter the holiday season.

The weight of losing them snuck up on my 2-year-old as the holidays crept closer. I realized how hard it hit him. My oldest son was a nana’s boy before she died.

Because of this, I’ve learned a thing or two about keeping their memories alive for my young, tiny humans. Pinterest helped me do just that and keep my promise to her.

My mother still has a place at our table

Pinterest delivered the idea and I’ve modified it through the years. It helped us, and I hope it can help your and your family too:

Make it a family event

Print out an 8×10 photo of your loved one and put it in a special picture frame Make it personal: My sons went to Michaels with me and picked a frame that suited her personality. We put our favorite picture of her in it. Keep it with you: Her framed photo sits next to the stove with me as I cook with a half glass of Thanksgiving wine. And at the Thanksgiving table with a fixed dinner plate. Put your own spin on it: This year my boys are making a Build-a-Bear for her seat at the table. Experts say this gives children something tangible to cope with grief and healing.



Helping the healing process

If you’re not ready for a framed photo of your loved one, there are some other ways you can remember them this Thanksgiving.

Make their favorite dish: Experts say making a loved one’s favorite dish and talking about it to your kids is a healthy way to remember them and pass along family traditions.

Make a prayer journal: It works like a wedding guest book. It’s a special journal where everyone writes a prayer, special memory or something they are thankful for about that person.

The year my youngest was born was my roughest Thanksgiving. Reality hit that he would never meet my mother. Our pastor suggested a family holiday prayer journal.

It helped the healing process to pass along her memory to my newborn son.

Everyone grieves differently

Experts say people process grief as differently as fingerprints are unique, but there is no wrong way grieve.

Here are 8 more ways to include your loved one’s memory this Thanksgiving:

Create a memory board: Display it with your fondest photo memories. Offer a special toast: In their memory or share their favorite Thanksgiving memory. Plant a tree: Pin your memories of them on the tree every year on the holidays. Light a special candle: Light it every year on a special display. Craft a memory capsule: Include their favorite things and memories. Open it every year on the holidays. Create/give memorial gifts: In their name to other loved ones in their name. Watch their favorite movie: With a special stuffed animal next to you. Create a memory chain: Like the countdown to Christmas ones we made as children, but add a special memory written on the links.

Above all, experts say simply to remember them they way they would want to be remembered.

Watch: Ways to include loved one’s memory this Thanksgiving

