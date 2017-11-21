YouTube dad's account cut after posting horrifying videos of daughters

Editor’s note: This story is developing. Continue checking back to All the Moms for updates.

Last week YouTube terminated Greg Chism’s ‘Toy Freaks’ channel — where he posted videos of his daughters — after complaints rolled in that the content was unsettling and borderline abusive.

Variety reported on Nov. 17 that YouTube was terminating the channel for violation of company policies and as part of its ‘broader review’ on concerning, controversial child content.

Some of the Toy Freaks channel’s videos featured the two girls force feeding each other like babies (then spitting up), screaming in the bathtub after Chism scares them with animals such as frogs and lobsters, and more. The father’s other channel, “Freak World,” still remains active, though the videos have been removed.

In a statement to Buzzfeed, YouTube said:

“We recently tightened the enforcement of these policies to tackle content featuring minors where we receive signals that cause concern,” the statement said. “It’s not always clear that the uploader of the content intends to break our rules, but we may still remove their videos to help protect viewers, uploaders and children. We’ve terminated the Toy Freaks channel for violation of our policies. We will be conducting a broader review of associated content in conjunction with expert Trusted Flaggers.”

According to Social Blade, a social-media analytics site, the dad’s channel was in the top 100 most-viewed on YouTube and as of Tuesday, Nov. 21, had about 7.1 million subscribers.

One online petition described the channel as:

“…foul content such as the girls being forcefully fed, to which they react by screaming, vomiting and aggressive behaviour. It seems like the father was completely talentless and now makes a living out of these videos.”

In response to the termination and backlash, Chism told Variety that YouTube mentioned “concerns that my videos were attracting audience members who do not have childrens’ best interests in their hearts.”

