Pluck your preschooler's mustache? Mom rages over 'Parents' article on lip grooming

An upper hairy lip can be unsightly. On a female. In current American society standards.

So there are options. Plucking. Lightening. Waxing.

A recent article, titled, “Normal or Not?” in Parents magazine examined that even preschoolers can experience an overgrowth of hair on the upper lip.

“Genetics are likely to blame, even if your preschooler is hairier than you or your partner were at her age,” says Jody Levine, M.D., Parents advisor and a pediatric dermatologist in New York City.

The dermatologist advises taking the child to a pediatrician to assure there are no underlying hormonal imbalances. Once ruled out, the article advises:

Cutting hair as close to the lip as possible, plucking or waxing.

Instagram mom and blogger from Sturdy Mom Central has a BIG problem with that.

She captioned her Instagram post, saying she was APPALLED and called out the article as “absurd.”

I am APPALLED at @parents magazine for this article stating that it is okay to wax or pluck your PRESCHOOLER’S ‘mustache.’ The featured picture even makes me angry. What is this teaching our young children about appearances? It is absurd! #parentsmagazine #sturdymomcentral #bodyimagemovement A post shared by Sturdy Mom Central (@sturdymomcentral) on Nov 17, 2017 at 5:46pm PST

The mom told Yahoo Lifestyle:

“I love Parents magazine but I was appalled when I saw this. What is this teaching about body image? And for preschool?”

We’re going with ‘not normal’ on this one Parents magazine…

